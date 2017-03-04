Madera tips Sanger in lowest-scoring girls basketball final in section history

It was by no means pretty, with both Madera and Sanger throwing up enough bricks to pave a highway between the cities.
In the lowest-scoring girls basketball final in Central Section history, Madera beat Sanger 27-26 for the girls Division III title Saturday afternoon at Selland Arena.
Fittingly, the Coyotes prevailed on a missed shot – a layup by Sanger’s Ashley Mata that rolled in and out of the basket.
The teams combined to shoot just 6-for-48 in the first half.
It's the second section crown in school history for Madera, which last won it in 2003 in Division I.
Forward Ximena Escobar led the Coyotes with 13 points and seven rebounds.
Stephanie Herring led the Apaches with six points and 12 rebounds. Savannah Rocha added six and 10 rebounds.
The Coyotes, Apaches and two additional section D-III teams advance to the CIF State Regionals next week.
All of the section’s boys and girls representatives – 28 in all – won’t know if they’ll play in the state’s North or South regions until Sunday’s seedings.
