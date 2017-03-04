State wrestling meet: Buchanan suffers consecutive semifinals losses for reigning state champs

Day 2 of the CIF State Wrestling Championships has begun at Rabobank Arena.
11:10 a.m.: It’s back-to-back upset losses for reigning state champions for Buchanan. State No. 1 and national No. 15 Ethan Leake, who won the 113-pound state title last season, dropped a 7-5 decision to Bishop Amat’s state No. 4 Sidney Flores in the 120-pound semis. Leake closed to with in 6-5 late in the third period, then led Flores out to attempt another shot, but couldn’t secure it before the buzzer. On the other side of the bracket, Tempcula Chapel’s Cleveland Beltran beat Cavalry Chapel’s Luciano Arroyo 11-5.
10:50 a.m.: Buchanan’s state No. 1 and national No. 2 Matthew Olguin, the reigning state champ at 106 pounds, was upset by Gilroy’s state No. 4 and national No. 15 Nicholas Aguilar, 1-0, in the 113-pound semifinals. Aguilar rode out Olguin in the second period, got an escape in the third and staved off Olguin’s take-down attempts over the final 132 to reach the final against St. John Bosco’s state No. 2 Jesse Vasquez, who pinned No. 2 Devin Murphy in 2:00.
10:45 a.m.: The Central Section’s only semifinalist at 106 pounds, Frontier’s Cole Reyes, was beaten 2-1 by Northview’s Eddie Flores. Flores will face Downy’s Jonathann Prate in the finals, which start at 7:15 p.m., after Prate beat Del Oro’s Antonio Lorenzo 4-2.
10:35 a.m.: The championship semifinals have begun. The 24 Central Section wrestlers in the semis are Frontier’s Cole Reyes (106), Buchanan’s Matthew Olguin (113), Clovis North’s Devin Murphy (113), Buchanan’s Ethan Leake (126), Clovis’ Justin Mejia (126), Selma’s Robert Garcia IV (126), Dinuba’s Isaiah Perez (126), Clovis North’s Chris Deloza (132), Frontier’s Elijah Ozuna (132), Lemoore’s Gary Joint (132), Misssion Oak’s Jaden Enriquez (138), Bakersfield’s JJ Figueroa (138), Bakersfield’s Navonte Demison (145), Dinuba’s Jacob Wright (145), Buchanan’s Joel Romero (160), Clovis’ Brandon Martino (160, Selma’s Christian Rodriguez (170), Buchanan’s Anthony Montalvo (182), Bakersfield’s Sam Loera )182), Clovis West’s Ryan Reyes (195), Buchanan’s Cade Belshay (220), Clovis’ Seth Nevills (285) and Lemoore’s Noah Wright (285).
10:15 a.m.: Welcome back to Day 2 coverage. The day began with 24 Central Section wrestlers in the semifinals and 49 still alive in the consolation bracket. I’ll update as best I can throughout the day. There is some good news to report, at least for tournament-leading Buchanan High, which will have Brett Villarreal available in the 138-pound consolation bracket. Villarreal, who entered the state meet ranked No. 2 in the state got knocked out in a semifinal match against Rancho Buena Vista’s Bernie Truax and taken away on a stretcher Friday.
