March 3, 2017 10:11 AM

State wrestling meet gets underway in Bakersfield

By Nick Giannandrea

BAKERSFIELD

The CIF State Wrestling Championships have begun at Rabobank Arena with first-round matches.

Among the first winners: Buchanan’s Chris Gaxiola with a pin in 3 minutes 52 seconds over Xavier Smith of Steele Canyon-Spring Valley at 152 pounds.

Check back as The Bee’s Nick Giannandrea files updates all day Friday from the meet. And pick up a copy of Monday’s Bee for our final recap of all the action, including stories by Nick, commentary by Marek Warszawski and photos by Craig Kohlruss.

PREVIEW: Justin Mejia’s tough bracket and 4 other key storylines from the state meet

Nick Giannandrea: 559-441-6103, @NickG_FB

Justin Mejia, Clovis High's three-time state wrestling champ, in action

