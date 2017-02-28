High School Sports

February 28, 2017 10:54 PM

Clovis West, Clovis roll into section girls basketball final

Clovis West High stayed on track for its fifth straight Central Section girls basketball championship by beating Central 57-38 Tuesday night in the semifinals.

The Golden Eagles (29-2), top-seeded in the Division I playoffs, ranked second in the state by Cal-Hi Sports and second and fifth in USA Today Sports’ Computer and Expert Rankings, beat the fourth-seeded Grizzlies for the third time this season.

Clovis West turned up the defensive pressure on Central, pulling away from a 28-20 halftime lead.

It was a turnaround from the last meeting on the Golden Eagles’ court, when Central fell 62-58 in Clovis West’s closest game against section competition this season.

Next up for the Golden Eagles is another Tri-River Athletic Conference rival, No. 2-seed Clovis. The Cougars (25-6) beat No. 6 Hanford 55-52 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

Clovis West beat Clovis twice in TRAC play, 73-30 and 77-41. The championship is 6 p.m. Saturday at Selland Arena.

Other semifinal highlights Tuesday:

▪ Alyssa Burton scored 18 points and Ashley Hansen 14 to lead No. 2 Madera past No. 3 Golden Valley 49-45 in Division III. The Coyotes will face No. 5 Sanger, a 58-49 winner over No. 1 Mission Oak, in Saturday’s 2 p.m. final at Selland.

▪ The other division finals at Selland are 1-2 matchups:

DIVISION II

Tuesday’s semifinals

No. 1 Independence 65, No. 4 Redwood 56

No. 2 Bakersfield 56, No. 6 Yosemite 43

Friday’s championship

Independence vs. Bakersfield,, 6 p.m.

DIVISION IV

Tuesday’s semifinals

No. 1 Sierra Pacific 68, No. 4 Immanuel 51

No. 2 Strathmore 71, No. 3 Kerman 50

Saturday’s championship

Sierra Pacific vs. Strathmore, 10 a.m.

DIVISION V

Tuesday’s semifinals

No. 1 Memorial 71, No. 4 Kern Valley-Lake Isabella 62

No. 2 Bakersfield Christian 41, No. 3 Caruthers 34

Friday’s championship

Memorial vs. Bakersfield Christian, 2 p.m.

