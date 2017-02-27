Past the Buchanan ‘hump,’ No. 6 Clovis North rolls into boys soccer final vs. Clovis

The rain-delayed Central Section boys soccer playoffs have reached championship Tuesday. (The finals were originally set for last week.) All games will kickoff at 6 p.m. Here’s a preview:
Division I: No. 6 Clovis North (23-3) at No. 1 Clovis (13-8-2)
Site: Lamonica Stadium at Clovis High
How they got here: Clovis beat No. 3 Clovis West 3-0 and Clovis North broke a 1-1 halftime and defeated Buchanan 3-2 in the semifinals, ending the Bears’ three-year run as section champs. The victory was a sweet advance for Clovis North – Buchanan had eliminated the Broncos from the playoffs three straight years. Clovis went 2-0 against Clovis North in the Tri-River Athletic Conference, winning 4-2 and 4-0.
Division II: No. 3 Edison (20-6) at No. 1 Golden West (18-3)
Site: Gropetti Stadium in Visalia
How they got here: Edison outlasted No. 6-seed Reedley 3-2 in an extra-time semifinal thriller to reach the final for the second year in a row. Golden West held off No. 4 El Diamante in penalties to reach the final. Edison has beaten Golden West in its last two meetings both by 1-0 scores, earlier this season at the Harold S. Young Tournament and in last year’s semifinals.
Division III: No. 5 Madera South (15-9) at No. 2 Dinuba (19-2-5)
Site: Emperor Stadium at Dinuba High
How they got here: Madera South is in the final after upsetting top-seed and defending champion Ridgeview 3-0 in last week’s semifinals. Dinuba beat No. 3-seed Independence 1-0 in its semi. The Emperors are unbeaten in their last 15 games, only two of which were draws.
Division IV: No. 4 Lindsay (22-2-1) at No. 2 Arvin (19-3)
Site: Frank Barle Stadium at Arvin High
How they got here: Lindsay upset top-seed and defending champ McLane High on the road to reach the final, snapping the Highlanders’ 10-game win streak on their home field. Arvin edged Kerman 2-1 in the other semifinal, improving its win streak to six and 7-0 at home.
Division V: No. 3 McFarland (20-8-1) at No. 1 Chavez (12-3-2)
Site: Titan Stadium at Chavez High in Delano
How they got here: McFarland beat second-seed Sierra 4-3 in last week’s semifinal and now guns for its third straight section championship. Chavez defeated Coalinga 4-2 in its semifinal. Chavez beat McFarland 1-0 in the lone meeting this season. McFarland has won 14 of 15, including their last eight in a row.
Division VI: No. 2 Avenal (18-5-1) at No. 1 Mendota (21-4-2)
Site: Aztec Stadium at Mendota High
How they got here: The Aztecs and Buccaneers will play a rematch of last year’s final, which Mendota won 2-0. Avenal forced the rematch with a 3-2 extra-time win against Strathmore in the semifinals. In the other semifinal, Danny Trejo scored every goal in Mendota’s 4-1 win against Firebaugh, extending his California state-record four-year total to 197.
Comments