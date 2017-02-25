Selma girls clinch second straight CIF State wrestling title

Selma High locked up a second straight California State Girls Wrestling title before finals began Saturday night at Visalia Convention Center.
Bears juniors Alleida Martinez (111 pounds) and Gracie Figueroa (126), each seeking a third consecutive state gold, made the finals.
Selma received a fourth from Merijah Morales (106), a fifth from Melanie Mendoza (101) and a seventh from Alexis Morfin (131) while compiling 101 points entering the finals.
Corona of the Southern Section also advanced two finalists while scoring 83 points, but had no chance of catching the Bears.
Figueroa (four) and Martinez (three) had pinned all of their opponents in two days entering the finals of the seventh annual event.
Andy Boogaard: 559-441-6400, @beepreps
Comments