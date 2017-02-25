Bullard wins D1 girls soccer section championship on late-game goal

Bullard players celebrate after what turned out to be Jordyne Puentes' game-winning shot against Clovis North in the 80th minute of their Central Section Division I girls soccer final at Clovis North High School on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Clovis North's Hannah Hall, top, gets upended amongst a cluster of Clovis North and Bullard players going for the ball in their Central Section Division I girls soccer final at Clovis North High School on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Bullard's Jordyne Puentes, center, gets free from Clovis North's Tiffany Jones, left, before kicking the ball past Angie Petrakis for what turned out to be the game-winner in the 80th minute of their Central Section Division I girls soccer final at Clovis North High School on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Bullard's Jordyne Puentes, left, celebrates with teammate Alyssa Renovato after scoring what turned out to be the game-winner against Clovis North in the 80th minute of their Central Section Division I girls soccer final at Clovis North High School on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Bullard's Alexa Ortega, left, works the ball against Clovis North's Kimberly Liu in their Central Section Division I girls soccer final at Clovis North High School on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Clovis North players Bella Taglione, from left, Sydeny Smith, Hannah Hall and Bre Frampton jump to block a free kick from Bullard in their Central Section Division I girls soccer final at Clovis North High School on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Bullard players celebrate after what turned out to be Jordyne Puentes' game-winning shot against Clovis North in the 80th minute of their Central Section Division I girls soccer final at Clovis North High School on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Bullard players celebrate with family and classmates after beating Clovis North on Jordyne Puentes' shot in the 80th minute of their Central Section Division I girls soccer final at Clovis North High School on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Bullard's Jordyne Puentes, center, celebrats with friends after scoring the game-winner against Clovis North in the 80th minute of their Central Section Division I girls soccer final at Clovis North High School on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Bullard players celebrate their Central Section Division I girls soccer championship after defeating Clovis North in the final at Clovis North High School on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Bullard's Alyssa Renovato, left, has her goal attempt blocked by Clovis North goalie Angie Petrakis in their Central Section Division I girls soccer final at Clovis North High School on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Bullard's Caroline Cole, left, and Clovis North's Sierra Alvarez battle for the ball in their Central Section Division I girls soccer final at Clovis North High School on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Bullard's Alexis Macias, left, gets a foot on the ball in front of Clovis North's Natalie Nurcanyan in their Central Section Division I girls soccer final at Clovis North High School on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Clovis North's Bella Taglione, left, and Bullard's Caroline Cole jump to get a head on the ball in their Central Section Division I girls soccer final at Clovis North High School on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Clovis North's Karlee Pottorff, left, tries to get a header shot past Bullard goalie Samantha Goodrich in their Central Section Division I girls soccer final at Clovis North High School on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Clovis North's CJ Fisher, left, and Bullard's Bailey Arreola jump to get a head on the ball in their Central Section Division I girls soccer final at Clovis North High School on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Clovis North's Karlee Pottorff, center, gets sandwiched between Bullard's Alyssa Renovato, left, and Aliyah Anguiano while going for the ball in their Central Section Division I girls soccer final at Clovis North High School on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
Clovis North goalie Angie Petrakis dives to block a goal shot from Bullard in their Central Section Division I girls soccer final at Clovis North High School on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017.
