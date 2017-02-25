Boys wrestling: Buchanan, Clovis 1-2 after first day of Central Section Masters

Buchanan High has all 14 of its wrestlers alive, while Clovis has a meet-best 10 semifinalists as the Clovis Unified rivals emerged as the top two teams after the first day of the Central Section Masters.
The defending state champion Bears have 109.5 points and Matt Olguin (113-pounds), Ethan Leake (120), Brett Villarreal (138), Tristan Zamilpa (145), Joel Romero (160), Jake Levatino (170), Anthony Montalvo (182), Trevor Ervin (195) and Cade Belshay (220) in the semifinals.
Also alive are Josh Poore (106), Tyler Deen (126), Wyatt Peverill (132), Chris Gaxiola (152) and Isaih Ortiz (285) for state top-ranked and national No. 2 Buchanan.
Clovis, which upset Buchanan at last year’s Masters before going on to finish second at state, has 104.5 points and semifinalists in Giano Petrucelli (106), Brandon Paulson (113), Wyatt Corelison (120), Justin Mejia (126), Tyler Gianakopulos (152), Brandon Martino (160), Victor Vargas (170), Jacob Good (182), Ruger Wyneken (195) and Seth Nevills (285). The Cougars have three wrestlers – Brandon Rhodes (132), Mikelli Chiaramonte (145) and Joey Jaramillo (220) – alive in the consolation bracket.
Mejia is out to become the section’s fourth four-time champion and advance to the CIF State Championships on March 3-4 at Bakersfield’s Rabobank Arena, where he aims to become the second four-time state champ.
Day two of the Masters begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the semifinals scheduled for roughly 11:30 a.m. and the finals around 5 p.m. from the Clovis High gym.
Nick Giannandrea: 559-441-6103, @NickG_FB
BOYS WRESTLING
CENTRAL SECTION MASTERS
At Clovis High
Semifinal match-ups, scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.
106: Giano Petrucelli, Clov, vs. Lorenzo Arreola, Din; Ramero Castillo, Central, vs. Cole Reyes, Fron
113: Matthew Olguin, Buch, vs. Mateo Sanchez, Central; Brandon Paulson, Clov, vs. Devin Murphy, CN
120: Ethan Leake, Buch, vs. Ryan Morphis, Fron; Eric Rivera, CN, vs. Wyatt Cornelison, Clov
126: Justin Mejia, Clov, vs. Isaiah Perez, Din; Dawson Sihavong, Bull, vs. Robert Garcia, Selm
132: Chris Deloza, CN, vs. Ronnie Reyes, Han; Elijah Ozuna, Fron, vs. Gary Joint, Lem
138: Brett Villarreal, Buch, vs. Moses Contreras, Mad; JJ Figueroa, Bak, vs. Jaden Enriquez, MO
145: Navonte Demison, Bak, vs. Jonathan Ramos, Selm; Tristan Zamilpa, Buch, vs. Jacob Wright, Din
152: Jonathan Garcia, Fron, vs. Josh McMillon, Mad; Tyler Gianakopulos, Clov, vs. Jace Luchau, Selm
160: Brandon Martino, Clov, vs. Arturo Rivas, Fire; Ricky Gonzalez, Bak, vs. Joel Romero, Buch
170: Victor Vargas, Clov, vs. Jake Levatino, Buch; Dylan Miracle, MS, vs. Christian Rodriguez, Selm
182: Anthony Montalvo, Buch, vs. Jacob Good, Clov; Willem DeBoer, Fron, vs. Sam Loera, Bak
195: Ryan Reyes, CW, vs. Mark Halajian, CN; Ruger Wyneken, Clov, vs. Trevor Ervin, Buch
220: Cade Belshay, Buch, vs. Nicholas Echeveste, Fire; Hunter Parks, Han, vs. John Halajian, CN
HWT: Seth Nevills, Clov, vs. Noah Wright, Lem; Nathaniel Holloway, CN, vs. Armando Barcenos, Han
Team scores: 1. Buchanan 109.5; 2. Clovis 104.5; 3. Clovis North 60; 4. Frontier 59.5; 5. Selma 55.5; 6. Bakersfield 50; 7. Dinuba 41; 8. Hanford 36.5; 9. Madera 31; 10. Central 28; 11. Lemoore 27.5; 12. Clovis West 25; 13. Firebaugh 20; 14. Bullard 19; 15. Madera South 18; 16. Foothill 10; 17. Mission Oak 8; t18. Monache, Exeter 8; t20. Kingsburg, Porterville 7.
Quarterfinal results
106: Giano Petrucelli, Clov, maj dec. Thomas Terrence, CE, 9-1; Lorenzo Arreola, Din, dec. Josh Poore, Buch, 5-3; Ramero Castillo, Central, maj dec. Ruben Jimenez, Foot, 12-2; Cole Reyes, Fron, dec. Tristin Lujan, Selm, 2-1
113: Matthew Olguin, Buch, pin Jose Landin, Wasc, 1:39; Mateo Sanchez, Central, pin Anthony Pacheco, Sang, 3:21; Brandon Paulson, Clov, pin Elijah Navarro, Bak, 4:39; Devin Murphy, CN, maj dec. Erik Olea, Ex, 10-2
120: Ethan Leake, Buch, pin Daniel Fonseca, Din, 5:01; Ryan Morphis, Fron, dec. Marcus Hutcherson, West, 6-4; Eric Rivera, CN, dec. Mikey Ortega, Bull, 1-0 (2OT); Wyatt Cornelison, Clov, pin John Sosa, Selm, 1:01
126: Justin Mejia, Clov, tech fall Brock Rogers, Corc, 15-0; Isaiah Perez, Din, dec. Rocky Beckett, CN, 10-3; Dawson Sihavong, Bull, dec. Garret Fletcher, Fron, 8-1; Robert Garcia, Selm, dec. Izzak Olejnik, Bak, 3-0
132: Chris Deloza, CN, pin Sal Soto, Reed, 3:49; Ronnie Reyes, Han, dec. Wyatt Peverill, Buch, 9-4; Elijah Ozuna, Fron, maj dec. Adrian Gonzalez, Bak, 9-0; Gary Joint, Lem, dec. Luis Ramos, Selm, 7-3
138: Brett Villarreal, Buch, pin Noah Cortez, Din; Moses Contreras, Mad, pin Aaron Panduro, Corc, 5:58; JJ Figueroa, Bak, dec. Isaiah Walls, CW, 2-1; Jaden Enriquez, MO, dec. Tony Mendoza, Selm, 3-2 (3OT)
145: Navonte Demison, Bak, tech fall Julian Beltran, Bull, 16-1; Jonathan Ramos, Selm, dec. Greg Guzman, Lem, 5-3 OT; Tristan Zamilpa, Buch, tech fall Jose Cardoso, Han, 18-2; Jacob Wright, Din, maj dec. Beau Bradley, Mon, 13-3
152: Jonathan Garcia, Fron, pin Daniel Badilla, Reed, 3:14; Josh McMillon, Mad, dec. Chris Gaxiola, Buch, 5-2; Tyler Gianakopulos, Clov, dec. RJ De La Rosa, Foot, 5-4; Jace Luchau, Selm, dec. Dillon Cravens, Bak, 9-7
160: Brandon Martino, Clov, pin Chance Benadum, DP, 3:49; Arturo Rivas, Fire, dec. Adrian Zendejas, Port, 13-10; Ricky Gonzalez, Bak, pin Max Aguirre, Fron, 3:45; Joel Romero, Buch, pin Oscar Diaz, Selm
170: Victor Vargas, Clov, pin Jordan Cisneros, Din, 2:39; Jake Levatino, Buch, dec. Isaiah Corona, Hanf, 4-2; Dylan Miracle, Mad South, dec. Jory Sandoval, Port, 4-0; Christian Rodriguez, Selm, maj. dec. Chris Cantoriano, CW, 10-0
182: Anthony Montalvo, Buch, pin Andrew Azua, Sang, 5:38; Jacob Good, Clov, maj. dec. Angel Solis, Lem, 10-2; Willem DeBoer, Fron, dec. Trent Lindsey, CN, 3-0; Sam Loera, Bak, tech fall Isaiah Martinez, Gar., 20-5.
195: Ryan Reyes, CW, pin Quinn Butterfield, Sierra, 1:15; Mark Halajian, CN, dec. Nathan Chavez, Mad S., 3-2; Ruger Wyneken, Clov., tech fall Chris Aparicio, Central, 15-0; Trevor Ervin, Buch, dec. Isaiah Jimenez, Selm, 5-0
220: Cade Belshay, Buch, pin Tony Serna, Dina, 3:12; Nicholas Echeveste, Fire., p. Joey Jaramillo, Clov, 3:38; Hunter Parks, Han, dec. Kobe Rosas, Coal., 4-2; John Halajian, CN, dec. Ty Muxlow, King., 8-5
285: Seth Nevills, Clov., pin Xavier Moran, King, 1:25; Noah Wright, Lem, pin Isiah Ortiz, Buch, 1:12; Nathaniel Holloway, CN, dec. Brian Wendt, Tul., 4-1; Armando Barcenos, Han, pin Brett Schuler, Bakersfield Christian, 1:49
