Girls wrestling: Selma in tight battle to repeat as state champs

Defending champion Selma High – with semifinalists in Alleida Martinez and Gracie Figueroa – sits in a tie for the lead with Corona after the first day of the CIF State Girls Wrestling Championships.
But the Bears, who also have three wrestlers alive in the consolation bracket, will be in a dog fight with several teams in their quest to repeat as team champions after scoring 45 points on Friday at the Visalia Convention Center.
Co-leader Corona has three semifinalists and three alive in the consolation. Third-place Tokay-Lodi (42.5 points) has two semifinalists and four in the consolation, while fourth-place Hillcrest-Riverside (41.5) has two semifinalists and three in consolation.
Juniors Martinez and Figueroa, both two-time state individual champions, led the way for Selma. Martinez pinned Northview-Covina’s Brittany Wynn in 5:40 during an 111-pound quarterfinal, setting up a semifinal bout when wrestling resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday against Ariel Guzman of Anaheim. The finals are scheduled for 6 p.m.
Figueroa pinned Cerritos’ Desiree Estrada in 3:11 during the 126-pound quarterfinals and will meet West Covina’s Haley Valdez in the semis.
Selma also has Melanie Mendoza (101), Merijah Morales (106) and Alexis Morfin (131) alive.
Central Section competitors Angelita Sanchez of Lemoore at 106 pounds and Jessica Sanchez of Tulare at 121 pounds also reached the semifinals.
Angelita Sanchez beat Long Beach’s Katherine Gonzales by 11-3 major decision in the quarters to set up a semifinal against Corona’s Sugey Ceja.
Jessica Sanchez pinned Pittsburg’s Alexis Ibarra in 5:44 during the quarters and next faces Corona’s Alyssa Aceval in the semis.
Nick Giannandrea: 559-441-6103, @NickG_FB
Comments