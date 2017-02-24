Prep soccer: Crisp delivers D-II winner for Redwood

Someday in the future, after Brooke Crisp fulfills her plan of becoming a pediatrician, she can tell one of her youth soccer-playing patients about “the goal.”
The goal, among more than 100 Crisp has scored in her four-year prep career, that lifted Redwood High to the Central Section Division II title.
The goal she delivered on a perfectly placed 25-yard free kick in the 54th minute that helped the second-seeded Rangers to a 1-0 over No. 5 Sanger on Friday at the Mineral King Bowl for Redwood’s second section girls soccer championship, according to historian Bob Barnett.
“That kick is kind of far out for me to shoot, and usually (sophomore midfielder) Jill Nelson takes it,” said Crisp, a senior forward. “But I just though that it’s my senior year. This is a shot I can take. So I just went up and shot it.”
That kick is kind of far out for me to shoot, and usually (sophomore midfielder) Jill Nelson takes it. But I just though that it’s my senior year. This is a shot I can take. So I just went up and shot it.
Redwood’s Brooke Crisp, who scored on a 25-yard free kick to lift the Rangers over Sanger 1-0 in the Central Section Division I girls soccer final.
Taking aim from the left flank, Crisp, who had drawn the foul on the play, send a looping shot that hit the bottom part of the top crossbar on the right side and ricocheted into the cage.
“I was aiming for the right corner and luckily it went there,” Crisp said. “When it hit the pole I kind of freaked out because I thought it might bounce out, but when it bounced in, like I’ve never been that happy in my life.”
It was the 48th goal of the season – fourth best in the section among players whose stats are kept on maxpreps.com – and the 102nd of Crisp’s four seasons at Redwood, a career that will end after the Rangers’ run in the CIF Southern California Regionals despite a scholarship offer from UNLV. Pairings for the Regionals will be announced March 5.
Crisp, who sports a 4.18 GPA, has decided to stop playing soccer in order to focus in college on her studies. She will soon learn whether she has gotten accepted into either UCLA or Cal, where she plans to study biology and chemistry with the goal of becoming a pediatrician.
But on Friday, Crisp extended on of the greatest soccer career in Redwood history.
“She’s come in clutch so many times for us the past two years,” Rangers coach Jason Vieira✔ said. “To see here with the ball right there with a chance to deliver a Valley title, there was no one else on Earth that I would want taking that kick. To see here step up for her team and her school and deliver a title was huge. She’s done that for four years, especially the last two. I knew that when she had the ball in that spot right there, we had a chance to win.”
Crisp’s goal ended up being all Redwood – which entered averaging 3.6 goals per game – would need while improving to 19-5-1 on the season.
Freshman goalkeeper Savannah Travis made sure of that.
Vieira had Travis down for five saves, but admitted she likely made more than that as speedy Sanger (17-10-2) peppered her with shot throughout.
“I had so many butterflies,” said Travis, one of four freshmen who played most of the game for Redwood. “But I am so happy right now. It was worth it.”
I had so many butterflies. But I am so happy right now. It was worth it.
Redwood freshman goalkeeper Savannah Travis, who had the shutout in the Rangers’ 1-0 victory Sanger for the Central Section Division II girls soccer title.
Redwood won it’s only other section title in 2003, when it beat Bakersfield 1-0 in the Yosemite Division final. The Rangers lost 1-0 in the D-II final last season to Madera South, were upset in the quarterfinals as a No. 1 seed in 2015 and were beaten in the semifinals as a No. 2 seed in 2013.
“We’ve had heartbreak a few times,” Vieira said.
Not this time, however. Crisp wasn’t going to allow it.
“I’m so happy. Last year when we lost it crushed us. We worked so hard to get there,” Crisp said. “Then this year we worked so hard to get back here. I knew this time we weren’t going to let it go down, we weren’t going to give up a goal or lose the game.”
Division III
Top-seeded Mission Oak (24-2-1) captured its first section girls soccer title with a 4-0 victory over No. 6 Liberty-Madera Ranchos (17-10-1).
Liberty was the two-time defending division champion.
Division IV
Maci Martin scored the go-ahead goal in the first of two 10-minute overtime periods, and top-seeded Kingsburg held on for a 3-2 victory over No. 3 Strathmore for the Vikings’ first section title.
Kingsburg (23-5-2) struck first on a first-half goal from Gianna Alves and took a 2-1 lead in the second half on Marissa Montelongo’s goal.
Strathmore, the two-time defending division champions, received goals from Taylor Alkire and Ally Holloway, who converted a penalty kick with less than 5 minutes left in regulation to tie the score 2-2. The Spartans finish 18-6-1.
Division V
Jessica Dondlinger had a hat trick to lead top-seeded Fowler over No. 2 Orosi 4-0 for the Redcats’ third straight division title.
Dondlinger increased her season total to 59 goals and ups her career mark to 171, fourth-best in section history according to Barnett.
Fowler (25-0-1) is the section’s only unbeaten team. Orosi finished 23-5-0.
Division VI
Top-seeded Rosamond (16-11-1) beat No. 3 Arvin (10-12-0) for the section title in an penalty-kick shootout, 4-2, after playing 110 minutes of scoreless soccer.
Nick Giannandrea: 559-441-6103, @NickG_FB
GIRLS SOCCER
CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS
DIVISION II FINAL
Redwood 1, Sanger 0
R, Brooke Crisp. Records: Sanger 17-10-2, Redwood 19-5-1.
Comments