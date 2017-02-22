High School Sports

February 22, 2017 10:09 PM

Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 22

The Fresno Bee

GIRLS SOCCER

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

DIVISION I

Tuesday’s semifinal

No. 4 Clovis North 2, No. 1 Clovis 2

(Clovis North wins 3-0 in PKs)

Wednesday’s semifinal

No. 7 Bullard 1, No. 6 Clovis East 0

Saturday

Championship

No. 7 Bullard at No. 4 Clovis North, 1 p.m.

DIVISION II

Friday or Saturday

Championship

No. 5 Sanger vs. No. 2 Redwood at Mineral King Bowl, 6 p.m.

DIVISION III

Friday or Saturday

Championship

No. 6 Liberty-Madera Ranchos at No. 1 Mission Oak, 6 p.m.

DIVISION IV

Wednesday’s semifinal

No. 1 Kingsburg 4, No. 5 Exeter 0

K, Gianna Alves 2, Kylee Silva, Marissa Montelongo.

Championship

Friday or Saturday

No. 3 Strathmore at No. 1 Kingsburg

DIVISION V

No. 2 Orosi 2, No. 6 Bishop Union 0

O, Ariana Rodriguez, Yeraldine Hernandez. Records: Bishop 10-6-4, Orosi 23-4-0.

Friday or Saturday

Championship

No. 2 Orosi at No. 1 Fowler

DIVISION VI

Friday

Championship

No. 3 Arvin at No. 1 Rosamond, 6 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

DIVISION I

Wednesday’s quarterfinal

No. 1 Clovis 5, No. 8 Central 4

Semifinals

No. 12 Clovis West at No. 1 Clovis

No. 6 Clovis North at No. 2 Buchanan.

DIVISION II

Friday’s Semifinals

No. 4 El Diamante at No. 1 Golden West

No. 6 Reedley at No. 2 Edison

DIVISION III

Friday’s semifinal

No. 5 Madera South at No. 1 Ridgeview

Feb. 28

Championship

No. 5 Madera South/No. 1 Ridgeview-winner vs. No. 2 Dinuba.

DIVISION IV

Friday’s Semifinals

No. 4 Lindsay at No. 1 McLane

No. 3 Kerman at No. 2 Arvin

DIVISION V

Wednesday’s Quarterfinal

No. 10 Caruthers at No. 2 Sierra, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Rosamond at No. 4 Coalinga, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Chavez-Delano vs. Rosamond/Coalinga winner; No. 3 McFarland vs. Caruthers/Sierra winner.

DIVISION VI

Wednesday’s Quarterfinal

No. 2 Avenal 6, No. 10 Fresno Christian 2

A, Edgar Gonzalez 2, Alexis Sanchez, Luis Mendez, Luis Gonzalez, Gerardo Calata. Record: Avenal 17-5-2.

Wednesday’s Semifinal

No. 1 Mendota 4, No. 5 Firebaugh 1

M, Danny Trejo 4.

Friday’s Semifinal

No. 3 Strathmore at No. 2 Avenal

BOYS BASKETBALL

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

Wednesday’s opening round

DIVISION I

No. 10 Bullard 73, No. 7 Edison 61

Bullard

12

26

20

21

73

Edison

20

21

9

12

61

B: Uriah Carter 19, Alex Olukoya 5, Justin Martin 2, Chris Estrada 7, Hunter Shaw 7, Ryan Vivian 2, Jalen White 2, Teiquan Rush 8, Raden Pearson 7, Freddy Corona 4.

E: Asrin Hackett 11, Michael Loera 6, Shareef Goodwin 7, Rondell Harding 13, Chris Oliver 4, Jimmy Gray 4, TeyJohn Herrington 11, James Hannah 15.

No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield 74, No. 13 Sunnyside 68

S (15-15): Heights 14, Woods 11, K. King 2, Washington 7, Stroud 17, S. King 4, Ayers 11, Cortez 2.

L (22-8): Medrano 19, Waller 4, Gill 16, Hill 17, O. Clement 15, Stuteville 3.

No. 5 Clovis North 67, No. 12 Clovis 42

Clovis

21

5

11

5

42

Clovis North

18

13

20

16

67

C: Martinez 11, Wills 5, Huyck 4, Porter 11, Meyer 4, Lake 5, Berry 2.

CN: Avera 15, Reyes 2, Nagra 7, Mukai 3, Gill 11, Fugman 11, Straughter 12, Riley 4, Lawrence 2.

No. 11 Stockdale 74, No. 6 Buchanan 72 (OT)

Stockdale

17

15

19

16

7

74

Buchanan

22

14

13

18

5

72

S (13-15): Elisah Ortiz 6, Jacob Lopez 13, Grant Johnson 21, Matthew Pelz 4, Kameron Burris 10, Bryce Jackson 6, Nick Neilson 14.

B (19-10): Trey Mayhew 8, Philip Fane 4, Braden Clarke 6, Ardie Burton 5, Kevin Hogue 3, Tyree Leggett 23, Spencer Heimerdinger 23

No. 9 Centennial 61, No. 8 Clovis East 57

No. 5 Clovis North 67, No. 12 Clovis 42

Byes: No. 1 Central, No. 2 Clovis West, No. 3 Bakersfield

Friday’s quarterfinals

No. 9 Centennial at No. 1 Central

No. 5 Clovis North at No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield

No. 11 Stockdale at No. 3 Bakersfield

No. 10 Bullard at No. 2 Clovis West

DIVISION II

No. 10 Hoover 66, No. 7 Hanford 62

Hoover

13

13

18

22

66

Hanford

15

5

19

23

62

Hoo: DJ Searcy 9, Nick Thomas 5, Makavel Sinharath 13, Emmanuel Amobi 23, Dwayne Howell 9, Joseph Medina 2, Brian Montomgery 5.

Han: Karsten Gregory 17, Jupri Hughes 1, Austin Serpa 10, Hayden Garcia 4, Chris Cano 9, Miles Kidd 1, Jayshaun Collins 20.

No. 8 Tulare 63, No. 9 Garces 44

No. 6 El Diamante 50, No. 11 East Bakersfield 36

Byes: No. 1 Ridgeview, No. 2 Memorial, No. 3 Independence-Bakersfield, No. 4 Redwood, No. 5 Fresno

Friday quarterfinals

No. 5 Fresno at No. 4 Redwood

No. 8 Tulare at No. 1 Ridgeview

No. 6 El Diamante at No. 3 Independence

No. 10 Hoover at No. 2 Memorial

DIVISION III

No. 1 Selma 69, No. 16 Madera 51

Madera

11

10

20

10

51

Selma

20

11

19

19

69

M (5-22): Travon Ray 16, K'veon Jones 8, Michael Green 2, Raeshaun Hill 3,Mark Cardoza 9, Arthur Flores 6, Cameron Vaughn 2,Gabriel Villegas 3, Michael Hartley 2

S (26-4): William Pallesi 23, Junior Ramirez 11, Tiveon Stroud 21 (8 blocks), Karan Singh 10, Jon Amesquita 3, Ashman Dosanjh 1

No. 2 Sanger 66, No. 15 Washington 62

Washington

13

12

13

14

52

Sanger

17

17

11

21

66

W (11-19): Troy Jamison 3, Ivan Ventura 5, Derrick Nguyen 12, DeVontae Massey 9, tongkoo Thao 2, Jake Hooper 7, Kevin Ventura 3, Fernando Moreno 4, Armando Gaytan 7.

S (20-7): Morice Norris 6, Cameron Stanley 3, Jalen Cropper 3, Arron Mosby 11, Scorpio Purnell 12, Isaiah Rodriquez 12, Jeremy Gonzales 14, Rafael Cerda 6, Izaiah Cole 9.

No. 8 South-Bakersfield 63, No. 9 Delano 40

No. 5 Chavez=Delano 68, No. 12 Tehachapi-Bakersfield 52

No. 13 Roosevelt 53, No. 4 Golden West 36

No. 3 West-Bakersfield 74, No. 14 Shafter-Bakersfield 61

No. 6 Tulare Western 81, No. 11 Frontier 71

No. 7 Porterville 50, No. 10 McLane 44

Friday’s quarterfinals

No. 8 South at No. 1 Selma

No. 13 Roosevelt at No. 5 Chavez

No. 6 Tulare Western at No. 3 West

No. 7 Porterville at No. 2 Sanger

DIVISION IV

No. 1 Immanuel 65, No. 16 Lindsay 43

Lindsay

9

9

7

18

43

Immanuel

19

18

15

13

65

L: John Hadley 16, Javi Avalos 10, Xavier Munoz 8, Sal Rivera 4, Jesse Perez 3, Ernie Bautista 2.

I: Nate Kendricks 23, Darrin Person Jr. 21, Michael Odom 8, Gavin Lloyd 7, Anthony Peters 4, Jordan Williams 2.

No. 3 Kerman 65, No. 14 Granite Hills 55

Granite Hills

11

17

11

16

55

Kerman

14

17

11

23

65

G (16-12): Shane Lozano 1, Armando Cabrera 3, Austin Edmonds 5, Abraham Gabinete 2, Jonah Ruckman 34, Eddie Navarete 8, Brendan Beavers 2.

K (22-7): Daniel Rico 18, jimmy Castro 2, Gk Heer 4, Hector Acosta 10, Jacob Shubin 5, Bennett Hergonroeder 2, David Rico 24.

No. 8 McFarland 61, No. 9 Coalinga 49

No. 12 Kingsburg 79, No. 5 Fowler 60

No. 4 Bishop 60, No. 13 Kennedy-Delano 58

No. 11 Central Valley Christian 72, No. 6 Sierra Pacific 56

No. 10 Bakersfield Christian 67, No. 7 Foothill-Bakersfield 62

No. 2 Madera South 64, No. 15 Yosemite 52

Friday’s quarterfinals

No. 8 McFarland at No. 1 Immanuel

No. 12 Kingsburg at No. 4 Bishop

No. 11 Central Valley Christian at No. 3 Kerman

No. 10 Bakersfield Christian at No. 2 Madera South

DIVISION V

No. 8 Liberty-Madera Ranchos 69, No. 9 Sierra 47

No. 5 Strathmore 58, No. 12 Wonderful College Prep Academy 57

No. 4 Dos Palos 50, No. 13 Parlier 35

No. 3 Farmerville 82, No. 14 Alpaugh 23

No. 11 Caruthers 62, No. 6 Laton 57

No. 7 Kern Valley-Lake Isabella 57, No. 10 Mendota 54

No. 2 Fresno Christian 68, No. 15 Avenal 44

Bye: California City

Friday’s quarterfinals

No. 8 Liberty-Madera Ranchos at No. 1 California City

No. 5 Stratmore at No. 4 Dos Palos

No. 11 Caruthers at No. 3 Farmersville

No. 7 Kern Valley at No. 2 Fresno Christian

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CENTRAL SECTION PLAYOFFS

DIVISION I

Thursday

Quarterfinals, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Stockdale at No. 1 Clovis West

No. 5 Ridgeview at No. 4 Central

No. 6 Hanford at No. 3 Clovis North

No. 7 Buchanan at No. 2 Clovis

Tuesday’s game

Hanford 78, Liberty-Bakersfield 50

Liberty

13

7

14

16

50

Hanford

9

26

23

20

78

L (11-12): Kristen Evertte 2, Alexis Love 8, Kiah Kolfeld-Stout 13, Celine Garcia 3, Lanie Jackson 9, Haley Lopez 4, Calise O’Rourke 2, Stephanie Elizondo 2, Rose Monet Little 4, Perla Almaguer 3.

H (21-8): Janelle Sumilong 18, Sapphire Jones 15, Kylie Strickland 12, Naykimra Wright 3, Nyomi Solis 2, Tyanna Perez-Glass 10, Kate McClard 18.

DIVISION II

Thursday

Quarterfinals, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Selma at No. 4 Redwood

No. 6 Yosemite at No. 3 Monache

No. 10 Tehachapi at No. 2 Bakersfield

No. 8 Shafter-Bakersfield at No. 1 Independence

DIVISION III

Thursday

Quarterfinals, 7 p.m.

No. 8 McLane at No. 1 Mission Oak

No. 5 Sanger at No. 4 Arvin

No. 10 Tulare at No. 2 Madera

No. 11 Frontier-Bakersfield at No. 3 Golden Valley-Bakersfield

DIVISION IV

Thursday

Quarterfinals, 7 p.m.

No. 8 Porterville at No. 1 Sierra Pacific

No. 6 McFarland at No. 3 Kerman

No. 7 Orosi at No. 2 Strathmore

No. 5 Madera South/No. 12 Washington at No. 4 Immanuel

DIVISION V

Thursday

Quarterfinals, 7 p.m.

No. 9 Liberty-Bakersfield at No. 1 Memorial

No. 5 Fowler at No. 4 Kern Valley

No. 6 Kennedy at No. 3 Caruthers

No. 7 Firebaugh at No. 2 Bakersfield Christian

SOFTBALL

NONLEAGUE

Roosevelt 10, Corcoran 5

Corcoran (0-1)

000

320

0

5

3

0

Roosevelt (1-0)

113

230

x

10

11

2

WP: Destiny Luis (15Ks). LP: Velisity Barajas. C, Alize Garcia 2-4. R, Makayla Lewis 2-3, 2B; D. Luis 4-4; Andrea Ramirez 3-3; Victoria Brajas 2B.

Edison 13, Mt. Whitney 3

Mt. Whitney (0-1)

003

003

3

4

2

Edison (1-0)

533

02x

13

12

1

WP: Mackenzie Soper. LP: M. Huff. MW, A. Sanez 3-R HR. E, Kristen Arias 2-3, 2-R HR, 3RBI; Kayla Bowen 4-4, 2B, 4RBI; Desiree Reyes 2B, 3R; Bella Magana 3R.

BOYS TENNIS

NONLEAGUE

Clovis North 9, Sunnyside 0

No. 1 singles: Michael Fourchy d. Coobley Yang, 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles: Michael Fourchy/Derek Yao d. Yang/Bjarne Nass, 6-0, 6-0. Record: Clovis North 1-0.

Coaches: Report scores to sports@fresnobee.com.

