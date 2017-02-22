Clovis advances past Central 5-4 in OT quarterfinal boy's soccer

Clovis High's Rubehn Martinez, center, celebrates the last goal of the game with Tyler Hensel, left, and Hugo Mendoza, right, in the Central Section Division I boys soccer quarterfinal against Central Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 in Clovis, Calif. Clovis rallied for 5-4 win in overtime.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Clovis High's Braedon Rouff gets his foot on the ball to score against Central making it 5-4 in overtime action of the Central Section Division I boys soccer quarterfinal Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Clovis High's Rubehn Martinez, center, celebrates the last goal of the game with Tyler Hensel, left, and Hugo Mendoza, right, in the Central Section Division I boys soccer quarterfinal against Central Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Central High's Ryan Rosas, center, tries to block Clovis High's Rubehn Martinez, right, in the Central Section Division I boys soccer quarterfinal Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Central High's Javier Berber, left, celebrates a goal against Clovis in overtime action of the Central Section Division I quarterfinal boys soccer game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Clovis High's Hugo Mendoza, right, passes past Central High's Javier Berber, left, in the Central Section Division I quarterfinal against Central Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Central High's Ryan Rosas, top, and Clovis High's Rubehn Martinez, bottom, during the Central Section Division I boys soccer quarterfinal Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Clovis High's Rubehn Martinez celebrates his goal against Central in the Central Section Division I boys soccer quarterfinal Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Central High's Javier Berber, left, controls the ball with Clovis High's Braedon Rouff, center and Hugo Mendoza, far right background, in the Central Section Division I boys soccer quarterfinal Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Central High's Reece Rivera, center, tries to turn the ball in the Central Section Division I boys soccer quarterfinal against Central High Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Central High's Javier Berber, left, chases Clovis High's Hugo Mendoza, right, in the Central Section Division I boys soccer quarterfinal Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Clovis High's Tyler Hensel, background, jumps on Clovis High's Alex Martinez' back celebrating another goal against Central in the Central Section Division I boys soccer quarterfinal Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com