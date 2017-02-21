Prep soccer: Clovis North wins PK shootout for berth in Division I final

Three times, the Clovis High girls soccer team tried driving the ball low and to the right of Angie Petrakis.
And three times, the Clovis North sophomore goalkeeper gobbled the shots up.
Petrakis made saves on all three attempts she faced, and Hannah Hall scored what proved to be the clinching goal as the fourth-seeded Broncos upset No. 1 Clovis 3-2 in a penalty-kick shootout after tying 2-2 through 80 minutes of regulation and 30 minutes of overtime during a Central Section Division I semifinal on Tuesday at Lamonica Stadium.
“I love it when people are depending on me,” Petrakis said. “I love pressure.”
Clovis North (15-6-3) advances to the section finals for the sixth time in school history, and second time as a D-I program, where it will host the winner between No. 6 Clovis East and No. 7 Bullard in a match tentatively scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday. The defending champion Timberwolves and Knights play their semifinal at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Clovis East.
Clovis goalkeeper Callie Thiesen saved Karlee Pottorff’s shot to open the PK shootout.
Petrakis followed with a save of Zoe Juarez.
Bre Frampton converted for Clovis North and Petrakis saved Sierra Corner’s shot to give the Broncos a 1-0 lead.
Clovis North made it 2-0 as Natalie Nurcanyan scored and Petrakis came up with another save, correctly diving to her right for the third straight time to deny Kylie Lucero, who had delivered two goals during regulation for Clovis.
“In penalty kicks, we knew we had a goalie who can make saves, and she did it tonight,” Clovis North coach Nick Pappanduros said. “I’m so proud of her. She’s got that goalie mentality. She’s got that craziness and she’s level-headed at the same time. She was reading the plays and made great diving saves. It was phenomenal.”
The Broncos clinched the victory when Hall snuck a low-liner into the right post past a diving Thiesen on Clovis North’s fourth attempt.
“I knew I had to do what we’ve been practicing,” Hall said. “This team is very good. We’ve been practicing PKs and we put our heart into every practice. This is what we’ve been working for. I had to finish it.”
After playing a scoreless first half, Pottorff scored in the 45th minute to put Clovis North ahead.
Clovis (17-4-2) responded in the 50th minute on a goal from Lucero.
CJ Fischer knocked in a rebound during a scramble in front of the goal to put the Broncos ahead 2-1 in the 62nd minute, only to have Lucero score again for the Cougars in the 68th minute.
Both teams had point-blanks shots saved and hit off the post during overtime.
“We just couldn’t put it together tonight,” Clovis coach Vanessa Black said. “But that doesn’t take away from the team we’ve put together. I’m proud of how far we’ve come.”
Nick Giannandrea: 559-441-6103, @NickG_FB
GIRLS SOCCER
Centrall Section Division I Semifinals
Clovis North 3, Clovis 2
CN, Karlee Pottorff, CJ Fischer. PKs, Bre Frampton, Natallie Nurcanyan, Hannah Hall. C, Kylie Lucero 2. PKs: None. Records: Clovis North 15-6-3, Clovis 17-4-2.
