Clovis North girls soccer over Clovis 3-0 in PKs

Clovis North's Hannah Hall, center, who kicked the final penalty shootout kick, celebrates with the team Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Clovis, Calif. Tied 2-2 n regular play, Clovis North won 3-0 in a penalty shoot-out.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Clovis High's goalkeeper Callie Thiesen, center, dives for the ball with Clovis North's Bella Taglione, left, and Clovis High's Julia Hardwick, right, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis High's Stacia Williams, left, and Clovis North's Karlee Pottorff, right, head the ball in overtime action Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis North's Tiffany Jones, center, heads the ball with Clovis High's Logan Pattie, left, and Clovis North's Ashley Derby, right, during a matchup Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis High's Precious Gorostiza, left, and Clovis North's Tiffany Jones, center, fight for the ball in overtime play Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis North's Kimberly Liu, background, and Clovis High's Stacia Williams, foreground, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis North's Bre Frampton, left, blocks Clovis High's Kylie Lucero, right, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis North's Karlee Pottorff, left, and Clovis High's Stacia Williams, right, fight for control of the ball in front of Clovis North's goalkeeper Angie Petrakis, background, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis North's Bella Taglione, left, and Clovis High's Julia Hardwick, right, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis High's Stacia Williams, right, connects with the ball with Clovis North's Karlee Pottorff to the left Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis North's CJ Fisher, left, passes past Clovis High's Zoe Juarez, right, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis High's Elyana Dittmann, right, heads the ball as Clovis North's Melanie Abbott, center, runs into her with Clovis High's Stacia Williams to the far left Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
