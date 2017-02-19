Prep wrestling: Garcia-led Selma captures Sierra/Sequoia Divisional title

In the marquee match-up of the tournament, Selma High’s Robert Garcia IV edged Dinuba’s Isaiah Perez 3-1 in overtime at 126 pounds to help the Bears capture the team title at the Central Section’s Sierra/Sequoia Divisional wrestling championships on Saturday.
Perez, ranked No. 2 in the state by The California Wrestler and No. 9 in the nation by InterMat, had beaten Garcia, ranked No. 3 in the state and No. 20 nationally, 6-1 during a Central Sequoia League dual meet Jan. 18 in their only previous meeting this season.
Garcia was one of nine individual champions for Selma, which scored 321.5 points and advanced 11 wrestlers to the Masters on Feb. 25-25 at Clovis High.
Tristin Lujan (106), John Sosa (120), Luis Ramos (132), Tony Mendoza (138), Jace Luchau (152), Oscar Diaz (160), Christian Rodriguez (170) and Isaiah Jimenez (195) also won titles for the Bears.
Dinuba finished second led Jacob Wright, who beat Selma’s Jonathan Ramos by 10-0 major decision for the 145-pound title. Wright, who was the state runner-up at 145 last season, is ranked No. 2 in the state and No. 17 in the nation.
The Emperors, who scored 298.5 points, advanced 13 of 14 wrestlers to Masters. Only Yosemite Divisionals and defending CIF State champion Buchanan will have more with 14. Clovis is the only other school with 13.
Dinuba received runner-up finishes from Lorenzo Arreola (106), Gurot Dhanda (113) and Daniel Long (152).
Also winning invidual titles were Exeter’s Eric Olea (113), Garces’ Isaiah Martin (182), Kingsburg’s Ty Muxlow (220) and Bakersfield Christian’s Brett Schuler (285).
The CIF State Championships are set for March 3-4 at Bakersfield’s Rabobank Arena.
Nick Giannandrea: 559-441-6103, @NickG_FB
SIERRA/SEQUOIA DIVISIONALS
CHAMPIONSHIP
Top 6 move on to Masters.
106: Tristan Lujan, Selma, d. Lorenzo Areola, Dinuba, 11-6.
113: Eric Olea, Exeter, d. Gurjot Dhanda, Dinuba, 6-3.
120: John Sosa, Selma, d. Tony Perez, Shafter, OT, 6-1.
125: Robert Garcia, Selma d. Isaiah Perez, Dinuba, OT, 3-1.
132: Luis Ramos, Selma, pinned Anselmo Arrellano, Wasco, :30.
138: Tony Mendoza, Selma, pinned Aaron Panduro, Corcoran, 3:34.
145: Jacob Wright, Dinuba, d. Jonatan Ramos, Selma, 10-0.
152: Jace Luchau, Selma, d. Daniel Long, Dinuba, 5-2.
160: Oscar Diaz, Selma, pinned Arturo Rivas, Firebaugh, 3:37.
170: Christian Rodriguez, Selma, pinned Fabian Maldonado, Avenal, 3:00.
182: Isaiah Martin, Garces, d. Richard Gonzalez, Tranquillity, 3-0.
195: Isaiah Jimenez, Selma, d. Christopher Valez, Kennedy, 6-0.
220: Ty Muxlow, Kingsburg, d. Nicholas Echeveste, Firebaugh, OT, 4-2.
285: Brett Schuler, Bakersfield Christian, pinned Matthew Johnston, Chowchilla, 3:21.
Teams: Selma 321.5, Dinuba 298.5, Firebaugh 176, Coalinga 128, Corcoran 128, Kerman 123.5, Exeter 117, Dos Palos 95.5, Kingsburg 89, Shafter 82.5, Kennedy 80, Mendota 78, Washington 77, Garces 76, Wasco 58, Chowchilla 57, Kern Valley 53.5, Parlier 52, Bakersfield Christian 49, Liberty-Madera Ranchos 49
Medal placers
108: 3rd, Joe Morales, Exeter; 4th, Sebastian Gomez, Washington; 5th, Jonah Hernandez, Corcoran; 6th, Wyatt Bedrosian, Coalinga; 7th, Jauron Haynie, Firebaugh; 8th, Abel Cantoriano, Caruthers
113: 3rd, Jose Landin, Wasco; 4th, Martin Chavez, Orange Cove; 5th, Isaiah Franco, Firebaugh; 6th, Jacob Licea, Washington; 7th, Chris Price, Corcoran; 8th, Kyle Bedrosian, Coalinga
120: 3rd, Daniel Fonseca, Dinuba; 4th, Wolfredo Arriaza, Arvin; 5th, Joseph Price, Corcoran; 7th, Adam Ortiz, Kennedy; 8th, Miguel Juarez, Coalinga
126: 3rd, Brock Rogers, Corcoran; 4th, Carlos Tamayo, Mendota; 5th, Bernal Valentine, Kerman; 6th, Luis Mendoza, Kern Valley; 7th, Luis Gomez, Coalinga; 8th, Adan Delarosa, Caruthers
132: 3rd, Nathan Valencia, Dos Palos; 4th, Mark Alvarez, Dinuba; 5th, Jose Perez, Firebaugh; 6th, Cristian Muratalla, Mendota; 7th, Johnny Cervantes, Coalinga; 8th, Aaron Vang, Washington
138: 3rd, Noah Cortez, Dinuba; 4th, Lupe Ayon, Eeter; 5th, Manuel Gamboa, Cesar Chavez; 6th, Bryan Figueroa, Mendota; 7th, Nathan Estrella, McFarland; 8th, David Melendez, Firebaugh
145: 3rd, Esteban Molina, Firebaugh; 4th, Caleb Bedrosian, Coalinga; 5th, William Kloster, Siera Pacific; 6th, Victor Ramirez, Chowchilla; 7th, Antonio Moreno, Garces; 8th, Ivan Reyes, Kennedy
152: 3rd, Armando Pimentel, Dos Palos; 4th, Miguel Galindo, Washington; 5th, Jonathan Vale, Sierra Pacific; 6th, Braxton Stark, Sierra; 7th, Alexis Gil, Granite Hills; 8th, Brandon Rocha, Kingsburg
160: 3rd, Chance Benadum, Dos Palos; 4th, Noah Collazo, Parlier; 5th, Julius Rangel, Dinuba; 6th, Brandon Escalera, Granite Hills; 7th, Brian Pantoja, Garces; 8th, Alfred Carpenter, Kingsburg
170: 3rd, Jordan Cisneros, Dinuba; 4th, Bo Jackson, Kingsburg; 5th, Matt Limon, Kerman; 6th, Luis Barajas, Mendota; 7th, Alfredo Morales, Washington; 8th, Rafael Zamudio, Shafter
182: 3rd, William Hernandez, Kerman; 4th, Kaleb Roth, Liberty-Madera Ranchos; 5th, Anthonie Banuelos, Shafter; 6th, Justin Miramontes, Dinuba; 7th, Eric Mittlestead, Exeter; 8th, Erick Navarro, Firebaugh
195: 3rd, Quinn Butterfield, Sierra; 4th, Gerardo Aispuro, McFarland; 5th, Alfonso Mendoza, Kerman; 6th, Jesu Duarte, Orange Cove; 7th, Joshua Medina, Firebaugh; 8th, Edwin Ayala, Exeter
220: 3rd, Torry Serna, Dinuba; 4th, Kobe Rosas, Coalinga; 5th, Tre Walker, Dos Palos; 6th, Jacob Lightner, Kern Valley; 7th, Anthony Ayon, Exeter; 8th, Manuel Madrid, Corocran
285: 3rd, Xaviere Moran, Kingsburg; 4th, Thomas Eliosa, Dinuba; 5th, Hercules Ortiz, Caruthers; 6th, Jasper Leyva-Medina, Firebaugh; 7th, Angel Covarrubia, Kerman; 8th, Cord Boland, Exeter
