Sierra Sequoia Valley wrestling action from Hanford

Selma's Robert Garcia, left, wins the 126 lb. match against Dinuba's Isaiah Perez at the Sierra-Sequoia Divisional wrestling championship Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Selma's Robert Garcia, front, breaks loose from Dinuba's Isaiah Perez in the 126 lb. match at the Sierra-Sequoia Divisional wrestling championship Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Wasco-Union's Anselmo Arellano, bottom, loses to Selma's Luis Ramos, top, in the 132 lb. match of the Sierra-Sequoia Divisional wrestling championship Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Selma's Tony Mendoza, right, makes a move on Corocoran's Aaron Panduro, left, in the 138 lb. match of the Sierra-Sequoia Divisional wrestling championship Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Corcoran's Aaron Panduro, top, with Selma's Tony Mendoza, bottom, in the 138 lb. match of the Sierra-Sequoia Divisional wrestling championship Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Selma's Tony Mendoza, foreground, with Corcoran's Aaron Panduro, top, in the 138 lb. match of the Sierra-Sequoia Divisional wrestling championship Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Selma's Tony Mendoza, top, with Corcoran's Aaron Panduro, bottom, at the Sierra-Sequoia Divisional wrestling championship Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
An official crawls in to rule as Selma's Tony Mendoza, top, wins the 138 lb. match against Corcoran's Aaron Panduro, bottom, at the Sierra-Sequoia Divisional wrestling championship Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Selma's Tony Mendoza, top, motions for an offical to rule as Mendoza wins the 138 lb. match against Corcoran's Aaron Panduro, bottom, at the Sierra-Sequoia Divisional wrestling championship Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Bakersfield Christian's Brett Schuler, top, wins the 285 lb. match against Chowchilla's Matthew Johnston, bottom, at the Sierra-Sequoia Divisional wrestling championship Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Selma's Jonathan Ramos, left, and Dinuba's Jacob Wright, center, in the 145 lb. match of the Sierra-Sequoia Divisional wrestling championship Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Selma High wrestling coaches yell, top, as Selma's Jonathan Ramos, is matched against Dinuba's Jacob Wright, bottom, in the 145 lb. match of the Sierra-Sequoia Divisional wrestling championship Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Dinuba's Jacob Wright, left, with Selma's Jonathan Ramos, right, in the 145 lb. match of the Sierra-Sequoia Divisional wrestling championship Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Dinuba's Jacob Wright, left, wins the 145 lb. match against Selma's Jonathan Ramos during the Sierra-Sequoia Divisional wrestling championship Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
A Tranquility High wrestling coach yells as Tranquility's Richard Gonzalez was matched against Garces' Isaiah Martin in the 182 lb. match at the Sierra-Sequoia Divisional wrestling championship Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Tranquility High coaches, top, are seen as Garces' Isaiah Martin, in white, wrestles against Tranquility's Richard Gonzalez, bottom, in the 182 lb. match of the Sierra-Sequoia Divisional wrestling championship Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Garces' Isaiah Martin, wins the 182 lb. match against Tranquility's Richard Gonzalez of the Sierra-Sequoia Divisional wrestling championship Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 near Hanford, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com