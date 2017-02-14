Buchanan baseball empire standing firm as Bears open No. 1

0:57 Protesters target Mayor Brand's refusal to designate Fresno a sanctuary city Pause

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

1:36 'The King,' (Elvis impersonator Will Kettler) is in the house for Valentine’s Day weddings

0:33 Fresno police arrest two after string of armed robberies

3:02 Meet Alexander Mickelthwate, the third conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic

1:05 Blossoms of Love delivered to a senior at home for Valentine's Day

1:02 One dead after fight between co-workers at plant south of Fresno

1:20 6 things to know about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S.

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines