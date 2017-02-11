TRAC wrestling action at Clovis High

Clovis High's Seth Nevills, right, keeps his feet inside the ring in his 287 lb. final against Clovis North's Nathanie Holloway, left, in the Tri-River Athletic Conference wrestling tournament Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Buchanan's Joel Romero, left, and Clovis High's Brandon Martino, right, in the 162 lb. final at the Tri-River Athletic Conference wrestling tournament Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
Buchanan's Cade Belshay, top right, with Clovis North's John Halajian, bottom left, in a 222 lbs. final at the Tri-River Athletic Conference wrestling tournament Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis High's Seth Nevills, right, with Clovis North's Nathaniel Holloway, left. in the 287 lb. final at the Tri-River Athletic Conference wrestling tournament Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
Buchanan junior varsity's Vincent Ortiz, right, wins against Clovis North's Jonathan Kircher, left, in the Tri-River Athletic Conference wrestling tournament Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
The Tri-River Athletic Conference wrestling tournament, held Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Clovis High School in Clovis, Calif.
The Buchanan wrestling team poses for photos at the Tri-River Athletic Conference wrestling tournament Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 in Clovis, Calif.
