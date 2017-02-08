Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 8

BOYS BASKETBALL
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Central 66, Clovis 50
Central
16
21
18
13
—
66
Clovis
5
18
8
19
—
50
Cen: Cam’Ron Wilson 28, Cash Williams 13, Kobe Foster -11, Montreal Garner -4, Yorel Odom -3, Kyler Van Grow -3, Jahmai Bartley -2, Andrew Ariza 2.
C: Not available.
Clovis West 74, Buchanan 62
CW: Chachere 1, Antunez 30, Coleman 1, Cazares 2, Guardado 8, Graves 21, Butt 6, Freeman 3, Ogbeide 2.
B: Clarke 10, Burton 1, Hogue 8, Crumpton-Murray 10, Leggette 8, Heimerdinger 25.
COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Edison 59, Bullard 46
Bullard
7
12
9
18
—
46
Edison
13
13
17
15
—
58
B: Uriah Carer 13, Alex Olokya 1, Justin Martin 9, Chris Estrada 2, Hunter Shaw 2, Andrew Parker 2, Jalen White 8, Teiquan Rush 14.
E: Jatarious Johnson 4, Asrin Hackett 5, Michael Loera 3, Shareef Goodwin 8, Rondell Harding 9, Ian Kelly 4, Jimmy Gray 6, Kevin Wilson 2, David Alcala 1, TeyJohn Herrington 12, James Hannah 4.
WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
El Diamante 53, Lemoore 46
El Diamante
15
6
14
18
—
53
Lemoore
6
11
12
17
—
46
ED: Seth Hall 14, Jake Gonzalez 13, Trenton Mitchell 11, Daniel Galardo 9, Diego Lacey 6.
L: Sean Patrick 13, Jojo Ragunton-13, Judein Arroyo 8, Michael Sheldon 4, Kent Lambert 3, Derek Westendorff 3, Byre Hernandez 2.
BOYS SOCCER
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Buchanan 4, Clovis North 2
B, Jacob Rudolph, Stephan Morris, Tyler Ferguson, Eddie Ruiz. Records: Buchanan 14-6-3, 8-2; Clovis North 10-8-2, 5-4-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Redwood 9, Mt. Whitney 0
R, Brooke Crisp 4, Mackenzie Coffman, Serina Sanchez, JillNelsen, Faith Calvo, Payton Basso. Record: Redwood 10-1.
CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Kingsburg 8, Immanuel 0
K, Audrey Jimenez 2, Meagan Morton 3, Madison Morton, Marissa Montelongo, Emma Price. Record: Kingsburg 19-5-2, 10-0.
Coaches: Report scores to sports@fresnobee.com.
Comments