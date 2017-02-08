High School Sports

February 8, 2017 9:46 PM

Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 8

The Fresno Bee

BOYS BASKETBALL

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Central 66, Clovis 50

Central

16

21

18

13

66

Clovis

5

18

8

19

50

Cen: Cam’Ron Wilson 28, Cash Williams 13, Kobe Foster -11, Montreal Garner -4, Yorel Odom -3, Kyler Van Grow -3, Jahmai Bartley -2, Andrew Ariza 2.

C: Not available.

Clovis West 74, Buchanan 62

CW: Chachere 1, Antunez 30, Coleman 1, Cazares 2, Guardado 8, Graves 21, Butt 6, Freeman 3, Ogbeide 2.

B: Clarke 10, Burton 1, Hogue 8, Crumpton-Murray 10, Leggette 8, Heimerdinger 25.

COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Edison 59, Bullard 46

Bullard

7

12

9

18

46

Edison

13

13

17

15

58

B: Uriah Carer 13, Alex Olokya 1, Justin Martin 9, Chris Estrada 2, Hunter Shaw 2, Andrew Parker 2, Jalen White 8, Teiquan Rush 14.

E: Jatarious Johnson 4, Asrin Hackett 5, Michael Loera 3, Shareef Goodwin 8, Rondell Harding 9, Ian Kelly 4, Jimmy Gray 6, Kevin Wilson 2, David Alcala 1, TeyJohn Herrington 12, James Hannah 4.

WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

El Diamante 53, Lemoore 46

El Diamante

15

6

14

18

53

Lemoore

6

11

12

17

46

ED: Seth Hall 14, Jake Gonzalez 13, Trenton Mitchell 11, Daniel Galardo 9, Diego Lacey 6.

L: Sean Patrick 13, Jojo Ragunton-13, Judein Arroyo 8, Michael Sheldon 4, Kent Lambert 3, Derek Westendorff 3, Byre Hernandez 2.

BOYS SOCCER

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Buchanan 4, Clovis North 2

B, Jacob Rudolph, Stephan Morris, Tyler Ferguson, Eddie Ruiz. Records: Buchanan 14-6-3, 8-2; Clovis North 10-8-2, 5-4-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Redwood 9, Mt. Whitney 0

R, Brooke Crisp 4, Mackenzie Coffman, Serina Sanchez, JillNelsen, Faith Calvo, Payton Basso. Record: Redwood 10-1.

CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Kingsburg 8, Immanuel 0

K, Audrey Jimenez 2, Meagan Morton 3, Madison Morton, Marissa Montelongo, Emma Price. Record: Kingsburg 19-5-2, 10-0.

