Sunnyside swim coach Karyn Klatt among state’s distinguished

Sunnyside High’s Karyn Klatt has landed a statewide coaching honor.
The Wildcats’ swimming coach is one of 13 across all male and female sports recognized by the California Interscholastic Federation as 2016-17 Model Coach Award winners.
The program, in its 16th year, is “designed to recognize coaches who have served as positive role models in their schools and communities, and who have exhibited the traits apparent in the 16 principles of Pursuing Victory with Honor.”
The state sanctions more than 1,500 schools and most of at least 20 sports in each. Nominations are made by local CIF section offices.
Klatt’s daughter, Kelsey, a 2009 Sunnyside graduate, was a B’nai B’rith Award winner and one of the most accomplished water polo players/swimmers in section history.
She provides her swimmers a place where they can come to feel valued and accomplished, and that they matter in this world.
Part of a tribute to Karyn Klatt from Sunnyside Athletic Director Sue Farmer, teachers and other administrators
Now it’s Mom’s turn in the spotlight, and Sunnyside Athletic Director Sue Farmer , teachers and other administrators offered this tribute as cited by the CIF: Klatt “has been coaching swimming for 30 years and exemplifies everything that is right, good and wonderful about educators today. She is a teacher in the truest sense of the word. She teachers her student-athletes not only how to swim, but she constantly stresses and teaches them how to be good human beings and citizens. She provides her swimmers a place where they can come to feel valued and accomplished, and that they matter in this world.
“She has high expectations for her student-athletes, supporting them in the pool, classroom and community. She is inclusive of all who are interested in participating on her swim teams, supporting all team members from the most talented to the beginner. Additionally, she shares her knowledge generously with other coaches as they look to her for guidance and advice.”
The Central Section delivered another Model Coach in Tehachapi’s Steve Denman, who recently resigned after leading the Warriors’ football program for 35 years.
Model Coach winners will be honored at their sport’s state championship or at an event of the recipient’s choosing.
Andy Boogaard: 559-441-6400, @beepreps
CIF State 2016-17 Model Coach Award winners
- Jack Bowen, Menlo-Atherton, Central Coast Section, water polo
- Steve Denman, Tehachapi, Central Section, football
- Jelerine Vanades-Douglas, USC-MAE Magnet School-Los Angeles, Los Angeles City Section, cross country
- Pam Headley, Leland-San Jose, Central Coast Section, tennis
- Shane Kennedy, Tamalpais-Mill Valley, North Coast Section, soccer
- Karyn Klatt, Sunnyside, Central Section, swimming
- Catherine Mendes, Hilmar, Sac-Joaquin Section, volleyball/track & field
- Jaime Ortiz, San Clemente, Southern Section, football
- Casey Rector, La Costa Canyon-Carlsbad, San Diego Section, lacrosse
- Dave Spence, Vista, San Diego Section, water polo
- Michael Spence, Providence Christian-Orland, Northern Section, cross country/track & field
- Dean Stark, Sacramento Waldorf, Sac-Joaquin Section, basketball/baseball
- Bruce Thomsen, San Pedro, Los Angeles City Section, cross country/track & field
