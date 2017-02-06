Buchanan defeats Clovis North 2-0 in TRAC match

Buchanan's Isaiah Cummins, center, gets a header shot between Clovis North's Sam Jazo, left, and Chris Moore in their Tri-River Athletic Conference match at Buchanan on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
Buchanan's Stephan Morris, right, tries to kick the ball past Clovis North's Brock Goerlich, left, and Raul Jazo in their Tri-River Athletic Conference match at Buchanan on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Clovis North's Rajvir Johal, left, tries to fight off Buchanan's Fernando Morales while trying to move the ball forward in their Tri-River Athletic Conference match at Buchanan on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Buchanan's Jon Bronze, front, gets caught up in the arms of Clovis North's Raul Jazo while battling for the ball in their Tri-River Athletic Conference match at Buchanan on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Buchanan's Tyler Ferguson celebrates after scoring a goal against Clovis North in the second half of their Tri-River Athletic Conference match at Buchanan on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Clovis North's Wayne Rutledge, front, tries to get a head on the ball in front of Buchanan's Isaiah Cummins in their Tri-River Athletic Conference match at Buchanan on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Clovis North's Wayne Rutledge, left, and Buchanan's Austin Roberts collide and fall while going for the ball in their Tri-River Athletic Conference match at Buchanan on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Buchanan's Stephan Morris, right, kicks the ball away from Clovis North's Sam Jazo in their Tri-River Athletic Conference match at Buchanan on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Clovis North's Cooper Wenzel, left, battles Buchanan's Jacob Rudolph for the ball in their Tri-River Athletic Conference match at Buchanan on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
Clovis North's Brock Goerlich, left, kicks the ball away from Buchanan's Jacob Rudolph as Clovis North's Tristan Bailey defends in their Tri-River Athletic Conference match at Buchanan on Monday, Feb. 6, 2017.
