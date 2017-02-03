Clovis West vs. Central boys basketball

Central's Cashemin Williams, right, goes up for two against Clovis West's Walter Graves in a Tri-River Athletic Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis West's Dante Chachere, right, and Central's Jahmai Bartley in a Tri-River Athletic Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Central's Eddie McFall, left, and Clovis West's Walter Graves in a Tri-River Athletic Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis West's Adrian Martinez, left, goes up for two against Central in a Tri-River Athletic Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis West's Adrian Antunez, center, is sandwiched between Central's Cashemin Wiliams, left, and Eddie McFall in a Tri-River Athletic Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Central boys basketball head coach Greg Streets gestures during a Tri-River Athletic Conference boys basketball game against Clovis West on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis West's Nick Coleman, left, goes up for two against Central's Kobe Foster in a Tri-River Athletic Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis West's Adrian Martinez, left, gets past Central's Eddie McFall in a Tri-River Athletic Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis West's Walter Graves, right, goes up for two against Central's Montrel Garner in a Tri-River Athletic Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Central's Cam'Ron Wilson, left, and Montrel Garner, right, and Clovis West's Walter Graves, second from left, and Travis Turney, second from right, in a Tri-River Athletic Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis West's Eseosa Ogbeide, left, goes up for two against Central's Cam'Ron Wilson in a Tri-River Athletic Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis West's Adrian Martinez, left, gets past Central's Jahmai Bartley in a Tri-River Athletic Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis West's Walter Garves, center, is sandwiched between Central's Cam'Ron Wilson, left, and Jahmai Bartley in a Tri-River Athletic Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis West's Walter Garves, right, goes up for two against Central's Kobe Foster in a Tri-River Athletic Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Central's Cashemin Williams, left, and Clovis West's Izaiah Cazares in a Tri-River Athletic Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis West boys basketball head coach Vance Walberg reacts during in a Tri-River Athletic Conference boys basketball game against Central on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis West's Je'ylon Parrish, left, and, Central's Jahmai Bartley scramble for a loose ball in a Tri-River Athletic Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Central's Eddie McFall, right, heads down court with Clovis West's Je'ylon Parrish close behind in a Tri-River Athletic Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
Clovis West's Fernando Guardado, left, and Germaun Nutt, right, put the squeeze on Central's Cashemin Williams, center, in a Tri-River Athletic Conference boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Clovis West High School in Fresno.
