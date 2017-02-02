Clovis West maintaining slight edge in TRAC boys basketball race

The annual Selland Special in Central Section basketball awaits in four weeks, but the Tri-River Athletic Conference boys are playing at a championship level now.
Clovis West’s pulsating 82-75 overtime win over Clovis North Wednesday night in the Golden Eagles’ nest was nothing less than that.
“Crazy, it came down to the wire,” said Clovis West four-year point guard Adrian Antunez, who scored four of his 26 points in overtime for a 22-2 team top-ranked in the section by The Bee and No. 20 in the state by Cal-Hi Sports. “I never thought it would be that close, but things happen.”
It was close because of 5-foot-6 point guard named Domenic Reyes, who nearly willed the section’s No. 7 Broncos (14-9) to victory on a night teammate Ben Avera and his 19-point and seven-rebound averages remained in sweats because of an aggravated hamstring. The 6-foot-5 Azusa Pacific-bound wing is out indefinitely.
Reyes delivered 26 points and six steals. And 11 of his baskets came on a combination of drives and layups with 6-7 Eagles post Walter Graves never far away.
“He’s crafty, a good player and I think he’ll do good things at the next level,” Antunez said of Reyes. “All respect to him – he really showed us up.”
Clovis West escaped after failing to secure a 12-point lead in the first half and a five-point advantage in the final 2 minutes as Clovis North also received 16 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks from Elijah Straughter and four 3s from Taj Gill, including one off a Reyes assist with 16.7 seconds remaining to force overtime.
And to think the Broncos of coach Tony Amundsen missed by inches of winning it in regulation when Chad Fugman’s 80-foot shot was spot on but just short.
Clovis North, decidedly outsized in Avera’s absence, was crushed 39-22 in rebounds as Graves had 15 in addition to 24 points, seven of which came in overtime.
Graves closed the scoring with a layup and free throw in the final seconds after running a deep streak and taking a 70-foot pass from Bee Football Player of the Year Adrian Martinez.
It was Martinez, in as big a play as any in the game, who blocked a Straughter shot, leading to two Antunez free throws for a 79-75 Clovis West lead with 12 seconds remaining.
Now, somehow, the Vance Walberg-coached Eagles will attempt to take flight again in only 46 hours following Wednesday’s game when they’ll remain home to play No. 4 Central (13-6) for first place at 7 p.m.
5-1 Clovis West and Central records atop the Tri-River Athletic Conference entering Friday night’s game at Clovis West
They are each 5-1 with three regular-season games left after Friday.
Boys and girls basketball seedings in five divisions will be determined Feb. 17. Playoffs will begin the following week, closed with the 10-game section finals at Selland Arena on March 3-4.
It was there last March 5 that then-sophomores Cam’Ron Wilson and Cash Williams combined for 42 points to power Central to its first top-division boys basketball title in school history with a 77-64 win over Clovis North.
They’re back, but Jaylon Johnson isn’t.
It was Johnson, then as a junior point guard, who facilitated the tempo in that conquest of Clovis North before 6,000 fans. But he’s long known he wouldn’t play basketball as a senior while concentrating on football. The nation-ranked defensive back signed with Utah on Wednesday, a day after Central defeated No. 6 Buchanan 72-60 in basketball.
So the Grizzlies will have two days to prepare for Friday’s game as opposed to one for Clovis West, which won 83-73 at Central in the TRAC’s first round two weeks ago.
Wacky CMAC – There’s a logjam atop the County/Metro Athletic Conference boys race, and Wednesday night results help explain why: Bullard won 73-72 at Madera South, No. 13 Sanger escaped 52-51 at Madera and No. 11 Memorial defeated No. 10 Edison 68-64.
Edison, Sanger and Memorial are tied for the lead at 4-2 with Madera South and Bullard each 3-3 and Madera 0-6.
Friday games at 6:30 p.m. will send Madera to Bullard, Memorial to Sanger and Madera South to Edison.
Sanger, following its section- and league-championship football season, would stand alone atop the CMAC if not for a miraculous Bullard final-second play on the Apaches’ court last week. It saw the Knights’ Hunter Shaw receive a deep pass from Uriah Carter, dribble once while splitting two defenders and launching a lunging 3-point attempt from the left wing that struck the front of the rim, bounced high and then down through the hoop for a 77-76 win.
