High School Sports

February 1, 2017 5:53 PM

Who’s headed where? Section athletes set college destinations

The Fresno Bee

Section athletes’ college destinations

Where Central Section athletes will play in college, based on lists supplied by schools, following letter-of-intent signings this week and in November. Coaches should send additional names to sports@fresnobee.com.

Name

School

Sport

College

Daniel Schoene

Bakersfield

Football

UNLV

Andrew Magana

Bakersfield

Football

Whittier

Eszter Toth

Bakersfield Christian

Soccer

Cal State Bakersfield

Cade Belshay

Buchanan

Wrestling

Penn

Hannah Hathaway

Buchanan

Soccer

Fresno Pacific

Stephan Morris

Buchanan

Soccer

Fresno Pacific

Carson Olson

Buchanan

Baseball

Cal

Kristiana Pagani

Buchanan

Soccer

Fresno Pacific

Jacob Rudolph

Buchanan

Soccer

UC Davis

Gabe Cherry

Centennial

Football

Cal

Cole Beaty

Centennial

Football

Northern Arizona

Jaylon Johnson

Central

Football

Utah

Tiago Paim

Central

Football

Adams State-Colo.

Kev’Vion Schrubb

Central

Football

Western State-Colo.

Carl Holmes

Central

Football

Redlands

Gianna Mancha

Central

Softball

Boise State

Reece Rivera

Central

Soccer

Fresno Pacific

Michael Selleck

Central

Baseball

Bethany-W.Va

Emily Murrell

Clovis

Soccer

Mount Marty-S.D.

Logan Pattie

Clovis

Soccer

Fresno Pacific

Jonah Wilson

Clovis

Track

Washington

Stacia Williams

Clovis

Soccer

Fresno Pacific

Zevan Williams

Clovis

Volleyball

UC Irvine

Mia Castillo

Clovis East

Soccer

Fresno Pacific

Nikki Crouch

Clovis East

Soccer

Fresno Pacific

Peyton Kwalwasser

Clovis East

Soccer

Fresno Pacific

Addison Aguilar

Clovis North

Track/cross country

Tusculum-Tenn.

Ben Avera

Clovis North

Basketball

Azusa Pacific

Isaiah Cordova

Clovis North

Football

Azusa Pacific

Tammy Lin

Clovis North

Golf

New Mexico State

Natalie Nurcanyan

Clovis North

Soccer

San Francisco State

Karlee Pottorff

Clovis North

Soccer

San Jose State

Ashlee Gray

Clovis West

Soccer

Fresno Pacific

Gia Jager

Clovis West

Soccer

Fresno Pacific

Stuart Mallam

Clovis West

Water polo

Fresno Pacific

Anais Mayo

Clovis West

Soccer

Chico State

Jessica Dondlinger

Fowler

Soccer

Fresno Pacific

Jordan Dickerson-Mendez

Fowler

Football

Arizona Christian

Patrick Burke

Garces

Water polo

UC Davis

Chris Coleman

Garces

Football

Fresno State

Sean Hatten

Garces

Football

Montana State

Michael Georgino

Garces

Football

San Diego

Scott Boylan

Garces

Football

Brown

Conor Bruce

Garces

Football

Cal Poly

Beck Dobrzanski

Garces

Football

Whittier

Enrique Aguilar

Golden Valley

Soccer

Cal State Bakersfield

Weldon Colbert

Golden Valley

Football

Sterling-Kan.

Ryan Johnson

Hanford

Football

San Jose State

Jordan Perryman

Hanford

Football

UC Davis

Bryson McCathron

Highland

Football

Whittier

Andrew Vorhees

Kingsburg

Football

USC

Kurtis Brown

Liberty-Bak.

Football

Arizona

Johnny Balderas

Liberty-Bak.

Football

San Jose State

Madeline Frey

Liberty-Bak.

Water polo

Fresno Pacific

Chloe DeMoes

Liberty-Bak.

Soccer

Cal Baptist

Paige Rogers

Liberty-Bak.

Soccer

Trinity Christian-Sacramento

Emma Reynolds

Liberty-Bak.

Volleyball

Cal Poly

Alan Rodriguez

Mira Monte-Bak.

Football

Humboldt State

Parker Cantrell

Redwood

Baseball

Fresno Pacific

Jace Chamberlin

Redwood

Baseball

Cal State Fullerton

Amir Knox

Ridgeview

Football

UC Davis

Miguel Garcia

Sanger

Football

Sacramento State

Arron Mosby

Sanger

Football

Fresno State

Miguel Wharton

Sierra Pacific

Football

Humboldt State

Noah Beukers

Washington

Football

Dordt-Iowa

Katie Reisdorfer

Washington

Softball

Jamestown-N.D.

Related content

High School Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Hanford High's Ryan Johnson, on comeback from ACL injury, signs with San Jose State

View more video

Sports Videos