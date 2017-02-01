Who’s headed where? Section athletes set college destinations

1:08 Hanford High's Ryan Johnson, on comeback from ACL injury, signs with San Jose State Pause

2:07 Fresno State baseball team begins practice ahead of 2017 opener

0:43 At least 40 vehicles crash in dense fog on Highway 198

1:01 Alexi McLaughlan lost her husband James to a stroke last December

4:33 In farewell to Senate, Barbara Boxer talks about highlights, heartbreak

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

3:41 Meet the new Fresno State coordinators under Jeff Tedford

2:17 Superintendent Hanson reacts to Fresno Unified board vote to terminate him

0:48 CHP officer gives details about chain-reaction crash on Highway 198