Who’s headed where? Section athletes set college destinations

Section athletes’ college destinations
Where Central Section athletes will play in college, based on lists supplied by schools, following letter-of-intent signings this week and in November. Coaches should send additional names to sports@fresnobee.com.
Name
School
Sport
College
Daniel Schoene
Bakersfield
Football
UNLV
Andrew Magana
Bakersfield
Football
Whittier
Eszter Toth
Bakersfield Christian
Soccer
Cal State Bakersfield
Cade Belshay
Buchanan
Wrestling
Penn
Hannah Hathaway
Buchanan
Soccer
Fresno Pacific
Stephan Morris
Buchanan
Soccer
Fresno Pacific
Carson Olson
Buchanan
Baseball
Cal
Kristiana Pagani
Buchanan
Soccer
Fresno Pacific
Jacob Rudolph
Buchanan
Soccer
UC Davis
Gabe Cherry
Centennial
Football
Cal
Cole Beaty
Centennial
Football
Northern Arizona
Jaylon Johnson
Central
Football
Utah
Tiago Paim
Central
Football
Adams State-Colo.
Kev’Vion Schrubb
Central
Football
Western State-Colo.
Carl Holmes
Central
Football
Redlands
Gianna Mancha
Central
Softball
Boise State
Reece Rivera
Central
Soccer
Fresno Pacific
Michael Selleck
Central
Baseball
Bethany-W.Va
Emily Murrell
Clovis
Soccer
Mount Marty-S.D.
Logan Pattie
Clovis
Soccer
Fresno Pacific
Jonah Wilson
Clovis
Track
Washington
Stacia Williams
Clovis
Soccer
Fresno Pacific
Zevan Williams
Clovis
Volleyball
UC Irvine
Mia Castillo
Clovis East
Soccer
Fresno Pacific
Nikki Crouch
Clovis East
Soccer
Fresno Pacific
Peyton Kwalwasser
Clovis East
Soccer
Fresno Pacific
Addison Aguilar
Clovis North
Track/cross country
Tusculum-Tenn.
Ben Avera
Clovis North
Basketball
Azusa Pacific
Isaiah Cordova
Clovis North
Football
Azusa Pacific
Tammy Lin
Clovis North
Golf
New Mexico State
Natalie Nurcanyan
Clovis North
Soccer
San Francisco State
Karlee Pottorff
Clovis North
Soccer
San Jose State
Ashlee Gray
Clovis West
Soccer
Fresno Pacific
Gia Jager
Clovis West
Soccer
Fresno Pacific
Stuart Mallam
Clovis West
Water polo
Fresno Pacific
Anais Mayo
Clovis West
Soccer
Chico State
Jessica Dondlinger
Fowler
Soccer
Fresno Pacific
Jordan Dickerson-Mendez
Fowler
Football
Arizona Christian
Patrick Burke
Garces
Water polo
UC Davis
Chris Coleman
Garces
Football
Fresno State
Sean Hatten
Garces
Football
Montana State
Michael Georgino
Garces
Football
San Diego
Scott Boylan
Garces
Football
Brown
Conor Bruce
Garces
Football
Cal Poly
Beck Dobrzanski
Garces
Football
Whittier
Enrique Aguilar
Golden Valley
Soccer
Cal State Bakersfield
Weldon Colbert
Golden Valley
Football
Sterling-Kan.
Ryan Johnson
Hanford
Football
San Jose State
Jordan Perryman
Hanford
Football
UC Davis
Bryson McCathron
Highland
Football
Whittier
Andrew Vorhees
Kingsburg
Football
USC
Kurtis Brown
Liberty-Bak.
Football
Arizona
Johnny Balderas
Liberty-Bak.
Football
San Jose State
Madeline Frey
Liberty-Bak.
Water polo
Fresno Pacific
Chloe DeMoes
Liberty-Bak.
Soccer
Cal Baptist
Paige Rogers
Liberty-Bak.
Soccer
Trinity Christian-Sacramento
Emma Reynolds
Liberty-Bak.
Volleyball
Cal Poly
Alan Rodriguez
Mira Monte-Bak.
Football
Humboldt State
Parker Cantrell
Redwood
Baseball
Fresno Pacific
Jace Chamberlin
Redwood
Baseball
Cal State Fullerton
Amir Knox
Ridgeview
Football
UC Davis
Miguel Garcia
Sanger
Football
Sacramento State
Arron Mosby
Sanger
Football
Fresno State
Miguel Wharton
Sierra Pacific
Football
Humboldt State
Noah Beukers
Washington
Football
Dordt-Iowa
Katie Reisdorfer
Washington
Softball
Jamestown-N.D.
