January 25, 2017 10:30 PM

Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 25

BOYS BASKETBALL

WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Hanford 79, Redwood 78

Hanford

19

11

27

22

79

Redwood

26

20

16

16

78

H: Karsten Gregory 20, Jurpi Hughes 2, Austin Serpa 13, Hayden Garcia 18, Chris Cano 12, Daniel Sullivan 2, Jayshaun Collins 12.

R: Hector Gonzalez 25, Nathan Treece 2, Ryzek McRoberts 7, Kobe Garner 13, Brayden Melvin 6, Drew Stogsdill 17, Andres Solis 8.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NORTH SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Sierra 51, Washington 39

Sierra

17

10

14

10

51

Washington

10

11

9

9

39

S (10-8, 2-2): Teagyn Greer 3, Autumn Barcus 3, Taylor Barcus 10, Hayly Day 2, Raquel Marquez 7, Nakiya Rabano 4, Hannah Gilreath 9, Tyler Gonzalez 9, Ressie Gonzales 4.

W (10-11, 9-9): Cierra Bean 1, Tonee Bland 8, Zavia Barlow 20, Mariah Holland 2, Alexis Bias 8.

BOYS SOCCER

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Central 3, Buchanan 0

C, Michael Arrington, Jose Sargero, Ricky Rosas PK. Records: Central 12-8-1, 3-2; Buchanan 9-6-3, 3-2.

NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Sunnyside 1, Roosevelt 1

S, Josh Zambrano. Records: Sunnyside 9-5-2, 2-1-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Buchanan 1, Clovis North 0

B, Jaden Belcher. Records: Buchanan 12-4-3, 5-1; Clovis North 10-5-3, 3-3.

NORTH SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Liberty-Madera Ranchos 6, Kerman 0

LMR, Ali Alvarez, Holly Strong 2, Brooke Wristen, Morgan Durazo, Raina Wristen. Records: Liberty 8-8-1, 3-0-1; Kerman 4-9-1, 0-3-1.

CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Kingsburg 4, Central Valley Christian 0

K, Marissa Montelongo 2, Maci Morton 2.

Coaches: Report scores to sports@fresnobee.com.

