Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 25

BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Hanford 79, Redwood 78
Hanford
19
11
27
22
—
79
Redwood
26
20
16
16
—
78
H: Karsten Gregory 20, Jurpi Hughes 2, Austin Serpa 13, Hayden Garcia 18, Chris Cano 12, Daniel Sullivan 2, Jayshaun Collins 12.
R: Hector Gonzalez 25, Nathan Treece 2, Ryzek McRoberts 7, Kobe Garner 13, Brayden Melvin 6, Drew Stogsdill 17, Andres Solis 8.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORTH SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Sierra 51, Washington 39
Sierra
17
10
14
10
—
51
Washington
10
11
9
9
—
39
S (10-8, 2-2): Teagyn Greer 3, Autumn Barcus 3, Taylor Barcus 10, Hayly Day 2, Raquel Marquez 7, Nakiya Rabano 4, Hannah Gilreath 9, Tyler Gonzalez 9, Ressie Gonzales 4.
W (10-11, 9-9): Cierra Bean 1, Tonee Bland 8, Zavia Barlow 20, Mariah Holland 2, Alexis Bias 8.
BOYS SOCCER
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Central 3, Buchanan 0
C, Michael Arrington, Jose Sargero, Ricky Rosas PK. Records: Central 12-8-1, 3-2; Buchanan 9-6-3, 3-2.
NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Sunnyside 1, Roosevelt 1
S, Josh Zambrano. Records: Sunnyside 9-5-2, 2-1-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Buchanan 1, Clovis North 0
B, Jaden Belcher. Records: Buchanan 12-4-3, 5-1; Clovis North 10-5-3, 3-3.
NORTH SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Liberty-Madera Ranchos 6, Kerman 0
LMR, Ali Alvarez, Holly Strong 2, Brooke Wristen, Morgan Durazo, Raina Wristen. Records: Liberty 8-8-1, 3-0-1; Kerman 4-9-1, 0-3-1.
CENTRAL SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Kingsburg 4, Central Valley Christian 0
K, Marissa Montelongo 2, Maci Morton 2.
Coaches: Report scores to sports@fresnobee.com.
