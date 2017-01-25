McLane vs. Fresno boys soccer

Fresno's Roy Rosas, left, and McLane's Ivan Alanis in a North Yosemite League boys soccer match on Wednesday, Jan., 25, 2017, at McLane High School in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
McLane's Juan Flores plays against Fresno in a North Yosemite League boys soccer match on Wednesday, Jan., 25, 2017, at McLane High School in Fresno.
Fresno's Ignacio Jimenez, left, against McLane's Estevan Rangel in a North Yosemite League boys soccer match on Wednesday, Jan., 25, 2017, at McLane High School in Fresno.
McLane's Joel Plata, left, against Fresno's Angel Armendariz in a North Yosemite League boys soccer match on Wednesday, Jan., 25, 2017, at McLane High School in Fresno.
McLane's Andres Nuñez, right, against Fresno's Angel Armendariz in a North Yosemite League boys soccer match on Wednesday, Jan., 25, 2017, at McLane High School in Fresno.
McLane's Emerson Hernandez, right, plays against Fresno's Ignacio Jimenez in a North Yosemite League boys soccer match on Wednesday, Jan., 25, 2017, at McLane High School in Fresno.
McLane fans cheer during in a North Yosemite League boys soccer match against Fresno on Wednesday, Jan., 25, 2017, at McLane High School in Fresno.
McLane's Andres Nuñez, left, against Fresno's Angel Armendariz in a North Yosemite League boys soccer match on Wednesday, Jan., 25, 2017, at McLane High School in Fresno.
McLane's Juan Flores, left, against Fresno's Angel Armendariz in a North Yosemite League boys soccer match on Wednesday, Jan., 25, 2017, at McLane High School in Fresno.
Fresno's Jose Flores, left, against McLane's Andres Nuñez in a North Yosemite League boys soccer match on Wednesday, Jan., 25, 2017, at McLane High School in Fresno.
McLane's Ivan Alanis, left, plays against Fresno's Roy Rosas in a North Yosemite League boys soccer match on Wednesday, Jan., 25, 2017, at McLane High School in Fresno.
Fresno goal keeper Guillermo Gama blocks a shot from McLane in a North Yosemite League boys soccer match on Wednesday, Jan., 25, 2017, at McLane High School in Fresno.
A Fresno fan waves a flag during a match against McLane in a North Yosemite League boys soccer match on Wednesday, Jan., 25, 2017, at McLane High School in Fresno.
McLane's Juan Flores, left, plays against Fresno's Josue Miranda in a North Yosemite League boys soccer match on Wednesday, Jan., 25, 2017, at McLane High School in Fresno.
McLane's Ivan Alanis in a North Yosemite League boys soccer match against Fresno on Wednesday, Jan., 25, 2017, at McLane High School in Fresno.
McLane's Ivan Alanis, left, and Fresno's Roy Rosas in a North Yosemite League boys soccer match on Wednesday, Jan., 25, 2017, at McLane High School in Fresno.
McLane's Ivan Alanis, left, and Fresno's Roy Rosas in a North Yosemite League boys soccer match on Wednesday, Jan., 25, 2017, at McLane High School in Fresno.
McLane goal keeper Luis Enriquez blocks a goal attempt by Fresno in a North Yosemite League boys soccer match on Wednesday, Jan., 25, 2017, at McLane High School in Fresno.
McLane's Gabriel Sosa, right, plays against Fresno's Josue Miranda in a North Yosemite League boys soccer match on Wednesday, Jan., 25, 2017, at McLane High School in Fresno.
A McLane fan watches the match against Fresno in a North Yosemite League boys soccer match on Wednesday, Jan., 25, 2017, at McLane High School in Fresno.
