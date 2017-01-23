Prep notes: Spotlight on Buchanan-Clovis wrestling dual; updated soccer rankings

The country’s prep wrestling spotlight will be focused Thursday on Buchanan High’s Rene Errotabere Center as the Bears host rival Clovis in a Tri-River Athletic Conference dual of nationally ranked programs.
Buchanan enters top-ranked in the state by The California Wrestler and No. 2 nationally by both InterMat and Flowrestling. Clovis is No. 2 in the state and nationally No. 6 by InterMat and No. 8 by Flowrestling.
Doors to the gym are scheduled to open at 3:15 p.m., with the junior varsity match starting at 4 p.m. and the varsity dual expected to begin between 6:45-7 p.m.
Tickets, priced at $5 for adults and $2 for students, go on sale Tuesday through the athletic departments at both schools.
Bears athletic director James Gambrell said he expects a crowd of around 3,000 and that the dual will sell out in advance. He advises spectators to arrive by 5:45 p.m. in order to get a seat. Doors are expected to close by 7 p.m.
The number of nationally ranked wrestlers expected to compete in Thursday’s Tri-River Athletic Conferencce dual between Buchanan and Clovis in the Bears’ Matt Olguin, Ethan Leake, Anthony Montalvo and Cade Belshay, as well as the Cougars’ Justin Mejia and Seth Nevills.
Those in attendance will have the opportunity to witness, barring any last-minute scratches, six wrestlers who are nationally ranked and No. 1 in California in Buchanan’s Matt Olguin (No. 2 by InterMat annd Flowrestling at 113 pounds), Ethan Leake (No. 14 Flowwrestling and No. 16 InterMat at 120), Anthony Montalvo (No. 17 Flowrestling at 182) and Cade Belshay (No. 19 InterMat at 220), as well as Clovis’ Justin Mejia (No. 3 InterMat and Flowrestling at 126) and Seth Nevills (No. 2 InterMat and Flowrestling at 285).
Potential marquee match-ups include Olguin against Clovis’ state No. 8 Brandon Paulson at 113, Mejia against Buchanan’s No. 7 Tyler Deen at 126 and at 160, where Clovis’ No. 2 Brandon Martino could face Buchanan’s No. 3 Joel Romero.
Official lineups won’t be revealed until match time.
Buchanan won last season’s dual 32-27 to stop Clovis’ winning streak of 91 straight duals against California opposition that stretched over eight seasons.
The Bears also went on to end the Cougars’ five-year reign as CIF State champions as Buchanan scored 274.5 points to second-place Clovis’ 232.5 at Bakersfield’s Rabobank Arena. This season’s state meet is set for March 3-4.
▪ Buchanan tuned up for Thursday’s dual by winning the CIT in Morro Bay on Saturday, riding five individual champions to 366 points. Bakersfield was second at 224 and Madera third with 167.
Olguin (120), Brett Villarreal (138), Joel Romero (152), Montalvo (182) and Belshay (220) won titles for the Bears, who also received runner-up finishes from Josh Poore (106) and Trevor Ervin (195) and third-place efforts from Wyatt Peverill (132), Jake Levatino (171) and Jacob Roberts (285).
Buchanan’s Leake and B-team member Tyler Deen reach the final at 126, but they chose not to wrestle it off.
The CIT also crowned six other champions from the Central Section in Sanger’s Anthony Pacheco (113), Lemoore’s Gary Joint (132), Bakersfield’s Navonte Demison (145), Monache’s Mark Cardwell (160), Foothill’s Adrian Godinez (195) and Hanford’s Armando Barcenas (285).
Football – The Fresno-area trio of Brock Jones, Kendall Milton and Jameson Silva all made an impact on the U.S. Under-16 national team’s 63-0 victory Jan. 17 over Ontario (Canada) in the International Bowl VIII at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home to the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
Jones, a defensive back from Clovis North, brought a punt back 36 yards for the game’s first score, then returned two of his three interceptions for touchdowns to earn game MVP honors.
Jones interception returns covered 53 and 56 yards in the first half.
It was just a blessed opportunity to be out here representing USA with great teammates.
Brock Jones, a defensive back from Clovis North who scored three touchdowns in the U.S. Under-16 national team’s 63-0 victory over Ontario (Canada) during International Bowl VIII.
“It was just a blessed opportunity to be out here representing USA with great teammates,” Jones said in a news release. “It was a lot of fun. We communicated well and flew around.”
Milton, a running back from Buchanan, scored on a 2-yard run to help the U.S. build a 42-0 lead in the first half and added a 49-yard scoring run in the second half. Milton finished with 117 yards rushing on eight carries and two receptions for 16 yards.
Silva, a quarterback from Central, threw a 5-yard touchdown pass in the second half. Silva completed 2 of 3 passes for 16 yards.
Nick Giannandrea: 559-441-6103, @NickG_FB
Central Section boys soccer rankings
OVERALL
(Records through Jan. 21)
- 1. Clovis (17-2-0)
- 2. McLane (13-2-3)
- 3. Ridgeview (10-1-0)
- 4. Mendota (15-2-2)
- 5. Buchanan (9-5-3)
- 6. Fresno (10-3-1)
- 7. South (11-3-6)
- 8. Golden West (10-2-0)
- 9. El Diamante (12-2-2)
- 10. Edison (13-4-0)
- 11. Central (10-8-1)
- 12. Golden Valley (9-4-2)
- 13. Sunnyside (9-5-1)
- 14. Dinuba (12-2-4)
- 15. Independence (10-5-2)
- 16. Centennial (10-4-0)
- 17. Bullard (8-10-0)
- 18. Clovis North (6-5-1)
- 19. Kerman (15-2-1)
- 20. Arvin (11-2-0)
DIVISIONAL
D-I: 1. Clovis, 2. Buchanan, 3. Central.
D-II: 1. South, 2. Golden West, 3. El Diamante.
D-III: 1. Ridgeview, 2. Fresno, 3. Dinuba.
D-IV: 1. McLane, 2. Kerman, 3. Arvin.
D-V: 1. Chavez (7-1-1), 2. McFarland (9-7-1); 3. Rosamond (9-6-1).
D-VI: 1. Mendota, 2. Avenal (12-4-0), 3. Exeter (6-7-1).
Central Section Girls Soccer Rankings
OVERALL
(Records through Jan. 21)
- 1. Buchanan (10-4-3)
- 2. Clovis (12-2-2)
- 3. Clovis North (9-4-3)
- 4. Clovis West (8-4-2)
- 5. Clovis East (7-3-1)
- 6. Liberty-Bakersfield (11-3-3)
- 7. Central (11-4-1)
- 8. Stockdale (9-2-4)
- 9. Mission Oak (15-1-1)
- 10. Independence (12-4-0)
- 11. Redwood (12-4-1)
- 12. Bullard (8-6-2)
- 13. Madera South (8-10-0)
- 14. Hanford (7-3-2)
- 15. Frontier (4-2-4)
- 16. Garces (6-5-1)
- 17. Memorial (11-7-2)
- 18. Sanger (11-7-1)
- 19. Tulare Western (10-5-1)
- 20. Highland (11-6-0)
DIVISIONAL
D-I: 1. Buchanan, 2. Clovis, 3. Clovis North.
D-II: 1. Redwood, 2. Madera South, 3. Garces.
D-III: 1. Mission Oak, 2. Independence, 3. Hanford.
D-IV: 1. Bakersfield Christian (10-2-1), 2. Strathmore (9-5-0), 3. Exeter (9-1-1).
D-V: 1. Fowler (15-0-1), 2. Orosi (14-4-0), 3. Kern Valley (8-3-1).
D-VI: 1. Frazier Mountain (9-1-1), 2. Mendota (9-6-4), 3. Granite Hills (8-5-1).
