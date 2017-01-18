Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 18

BOYS SOCCER
NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Sunnyside 3, Fresno 0
S, Bjarne Nass, Edgar Alvarez, Josh Zambrano. Record: Sunnyside 9-5-1, 2-1.
McLane 2, Reedley 0
M, Andres Nunez, Ivan Alanis.
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Clovis West 2, Clovis East 1
CW, Ryan Soderholm, Anais Mayo. Records: Clovis West 5-6, 2-2; Clovis East 2-8, 0-3.
Clovis 2, Buchanan 1
C, Alex Martinez 2. B, Johnny Zepada. Records: Clovis 16-2, 3-1; Buchanan 8-5-3, 3-1.
COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Edison 1, Madera South 0
GIRLS SOCCER
TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Clovis North 4, Clovis East 1
CN, Sierra Alvarez 2, CJ Fisher, Alexa Patton. CE, Catalina Villegas. Records: Clovis North 9-4-3, 2-2; Clovis East 7-3-1, 2-2.
WEST SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Caruthers 1, Riverdale 0
C, Uriel Arredondo.
WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Redwood 2, Hanford 0
R, Brooke Crisp 2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE
Hanford 67, Mt. Whitney 49
Mt. Whitney
8
10
16
15
—
49
Hanford
14
23
12
18
—
67
MW: Jose Cisneros 10, Holden Powell 8, Jaedyn Pineda 9, Jed Whetstone 13, Anthony Valencia 3, Andrew Vadnais 2, Jack Rosa 2, Davion Akins 2.
H: Austin Lourneco 8, Karsten Gregory 12, Austin Serpa 4, Hayden Garcia 17, Chris Cano 5, Daniel Sullivan 4, Jayshaun Collins 17.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
NORTH SEQUOIA LEAGUE
Washington 53, Chowchilla 36
Chowchilla
8
13
3
12
—
36
Washington
11
11
18
13
—
53
C: Sammy Yowell 5, Ali Cargil 21, Adriana Felsinger 10.
W: Cierra Dean 6, Tonee Bland 15, Zavia Barlow 19, Mariah Holland 2, Courtnee Scaggs 1, Brandy Wormley 2, Alexis Bias 8.
