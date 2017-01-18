High School Sports

January 18, 2017 9:36 PM

Prep scoreboard for Wednesday, Jan. 18

The Fresno Bee

BOYS SOCCER

NORTH YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Sunnyside 3, Fresno 0

S, Bjarne Nass, Edgar Alvarez, Josh Zambrano. Record: Sunnyside 9-5-1, 2-1.

McLane 2, Reedley 0

M, Andres Nunez, Ivan Alanis.

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Clovis West 2, Clovis East 1

CW, Ryan Soderholm, Anais Mayo. Records: Clovis West 5-6, 2-2; Clovis East 2-8, 0-3.

Clovis 2, Buchanan 1

C, Alex Martinez 2. B, Johnny Zepada. Records: Clovis 16-2, 3-1; Buchanan 8-5-3, 3-1.

COUNTY/METRO ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Edison 1, Madera South 0

GIRLS SOCCER

TRI-RIVER ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Clovis North 4, Clovis East 1

CN, Sierra Alvarez 2, CJ Fisher, Alexa Patton. CE, Catalina Villegas. Records: Clovis North 9-4-3, 2-2; Clovis East 7-3-1, 2-2.

WEST SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Caruthers 1, Riverdale 0

C, Uriel Arredondo.

WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Redwood 2, Hanford 0

R, Brooke Crisp 2.

BOYS BASKETBALL

WEST YOSEMITE LEAGUE

Hanford 67, Mt. Whitney 49

Mt. Whitney

8

10

16

15

49

Hanford

14

23

12

18

67

MW: Jose Cisneros 10, Holden Powell 8, Jaedyn Pineda 9, Jed Whetstone 13, Anthony Valencia 3, Andrew Vadnais 2, Jack Rosa 2, Davion Akins 2.

H: Austin Lourneco 8, Karsten Gregory 12, Austin Serpa 4, Hayden Garcia 17, Chris Cano 5, Daniel Sullivan 4, Jayshaun Collins 17.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

NORTH SEQUOIA LEAGUE

Washington 53, Chowchilla 36

Chowchilla

8

13

3

12

36

Washington

11

11

18

13

53

C: Sammy Yowell 5, Ali Cargil 21, Adriana Felsinger 10.

W: Cierra Dean 6, Tonee Bland 15, Zavia Barlow 19, Mariah Holland 2, Courtnee Scaggs 1, Brandy Wormley 2, Alexis Bias 8.

