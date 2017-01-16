Prep notes: Clovis wrestling goes 7-0 on New Jersey trip

In a matchup of nationally ranked wrestling programs, Clovis High scored a come-from-behind 30-29 victory over Bergen Catholic to highlight the Cougars’ perfect run during a three-day, seven-dual trip to New Jersey.
Clovis, ranked No. 6 nationally by InterMat, trailed No. 9 Bergen Catholic 29-6 after losing eight of the first nine matches during Friday’s dual.
But the Cougars closed with a flourish, getting a win by decision from Jacob Good at 182 pounds, and pins from Ruger Wyneken (195), Joey Jaramillo (220) and nationally No. 2-ranked Seth Nevills (285) to set the stage for a winner-take-all final bout at 106 pounds.
And in that all-freshman matchup, Giano Petrucelli edged Nick Kayal 2-1 to score the winning points for Clovis.
The Cougars also beat national No. 47 Delbarton, St. Peter’s Prep, DePaul Catholic, Ramsey, Fair Lawn and Wayne Valley during their trip to New Jersey.
Clovis, ranked second in the state by The California Wrestler, travels to Central on Wednesday and then to Buchanan on Jan. 26 for a clash against the national No. 2 and state No. 1 Bears.
Behind individual champions Robert Garcia IV (126 pounds), Tony Mendoza (138) and Christian Rodriguez (170), Selma won the team championship at the Five Counties Invitational in Fountain Valley on Saturday.
The Bears, who also had runner-ups in Tristan Lujan (106) and Jonathan Ramos (145), finished with 219 points. Northview-Covina was second with 196.5.
Hanford, with a champion in Armando Barcenas (285), was fourth at 144, while Lemoore took sixth with 128 as Gary Joint (132) and Angel Solis (182) won individual titles. Mission Oak’s Jaden Enriquez won the 152-pound division.
▪ Lemoore senior Solis announced his verbal commitment to Fresno State on Sunday.
Solis, a two-time quarterfinalist at the CIF State Championships, is ranked fifth in the state at 182 by The California Wrestler.
Lemoore High 182-pound senior Angel Solis has given a verbal commitment to wrestle for Fresno State.
At Fresno State, Solis will join fellow Five Counties champions Joint of Lemoore and Garcia of Selma under coach Troy Steiner as the Bulldogs relaunch their wrestling program in the fall.
▪ Devin Murphy won the 113-pound division to lead Clovis North to a third-place finish at the Temecula Valley Invitational.
The Broncos (160 points), who also had runner-up placings from Chris Deloza (132) and Nathaniel Holloway (285), finished behind champion Poway (289.5) and Vacaville (176.5).
Dinuba was seventh with 147.5 as Isaiah Perez (126) and Jacob Wright (145) captured individual titles.
Clovis West’s Ryan Reyes was the champion at 195 pounds.
▪ Buchanan’s second varsity team won the Tim Brown Memorial in Sacramento led by Jake Levation’s title-run at 170 pounds.
The Bears, who scored 251.5 points, 52 more than second-place Del Oro-Loomis, also had Tristan Zamilpa place second at 145 and Wyatt Peverill finish third at 138.
Soccer – Buchanan’s boys and Clovis East’s girls appear to be picking up momentum in their quests to repeat as Tri-River Athletic Conference and Central Section Division I soccer champions.
Buchanan’s boys assumed sole possession of first place in the TRAC with their 1-0 victory over Clovis West combined with Clovis’ 4-1 loss to Central on Friday.
The Bears host Clovis in a key TRAC game at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Clovis East’s girls won their fifth straight on Jan. 10 when freshman Mackenzie Madrone scored three goals and reigning Bee Player of the Year Peyton Kwalwasser, a senior, contributed two assists during the Timberwolves’ 5-2 victory over perennial power Buchanan to move to 2-0 and sole possession of first place in the TRAC.
Clovis East’s home match Friday against Clovis North was postponed until Wednesday because of wet field conditions. The Timberwolves resume TRAC play at 3 p.m. Tuesday by hosting Clovis West.
Football – Three Fresno-area players have been selected to the 45-man U.S. Under-16 national team roster for Tuesday’s International Bowl VIII at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
Central quarterback Jameson Silva (6-foot-1, 170 pounds), Clovis North defensive back Brock Jones (5-11, 175) and Buchanan running back Kendall Milton (6-2, 195) will represent the U.S. in a game against Under-16 Football Ontario (Canada) that is scheduled to kickoff at 4:30 p.m.
Alumni of the International Bowl series includes Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley.
Sports medicine – A free course for high school athletes on how to prevent ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) injuries is being offered by Therapy Specialists, a division of Kaweah Delta Health Care District in Visalia.
The course is set for Fridays between Jan. 20 and Feb. 17, either between 3-4 p.m. or 4-5 p.m., at Therapy Specialists, 820 S. Akers St., Suite 200, Visalia.
RSVP required to (559) 624-3800.
Central Section boys soccer rankings
OVERALL
(Records through Jan. 14)
- 1. Clovis (15-2-0)
- 2. McLane (11-2-3)
- 3. Ridgeview (9-1-0)
- 4. Fresno (10-1-1)
- 5. Buchanan (9-4-3)
- 6. Golden Valley (9-3-2)
- 7. Mendota (13-2-2)
- 8. South (10-3-6)
- 9. Golden West (10-2-0)
- 10. El Diamante (10-2-2)
- 11. Edison (12-4-0)
- 12. Central (9-8-1)
- 13. Sunnyside (8-5-1)
- 14 Bullard (8-9-0)
- 15. Dinuba (10-2-4)
- 16. Independence (9-5-2)
- 17. Centennial (7-4-0)
- 18. Clovis North (6-5-1)
- 19. Kerman (13-2-1)
- 20. Clovis West (4-6-0)
DIVISIONAL
D-I: 1. Clovis, 2. Buchanan, 3. Golden Valley.
D-II: 1. South, 2. Golden West, 3. El Diamante.
D-III: 1. Ridgeview, 2. Fresno, 3. Dinuba.
D-IV: 1. McLane, 2. Kerman, 3. Arvin (10-2-0).
D-V: 1. Chavez (5-1-1), 2. Sierra (7-3-0), 3. McFarland (9-7-1).
D-VI: 1. Mendota, 2. Avenal (11-3-0), 3. Firebaugh (8-10-1).
Central Section Girls Soccer Rankings
OVERALL
(Records through Jan. 14)
- 1. Clovis East (7-1-1)
- 2. Clovis (11-1-2)
- 3. Buchanan (9-4-3)
- 4. Central (11-3-1)
- 5. Clovis West (7-3-2)
- 6. Clovis North (7-4-3)
- 7. Liberty-Bakersfield (9-3-3)
- 8. Stockdale (8-1-4)
- 9. Mission Oak (12-1-0)
- 10. Independence (11-4-0)
- 11. Madera South (8-8-0)
- 12. Bullard (7-6-1)
- 13. Redwood (10-4-1)
- 14. Hanford (7-2-2)
- 15. Frontier (3-1-4)
- 16. Garces (5-4-1)
- 17. Sanger (10-6-1)
- 18. Tulare Western (10-4-1)
- 19. Highland (11-6-0)
- 20. Liberty-Madera Ranchos (7-8-0)
DIVISIONAL
D-I: 1. Clovis East, 2. Clovis, 3. Buchanan.
D-II: 1. Madera South, 2. Redwood, 3. Garces.
D-III: 1. Mission Oak, 2. Independence, 3. Hanford.
D-IV: 1. Bakersfield Christian (9-2-1), 2. Strathmore (8-5-0), 3. Exeter (7-1-1).
D-V: 1. Fowler (13-0-1), 2. Orosi (12-4-0), 3. Woodlake (6-3-0).
D-VI: 1. Frazier Mountain (8-1-1), 2. Granite Hills (6-4-1), 3. Rosamond (8-10-0).
