Edison against Buchanan girls basketball

Edison's I'man Conley, left, up against Buchanan's Anaya Sperling in a girls basketball game at Edison High School on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Edison's Zula Omawahleh, left, up against Buchanan's Jennae Mayberry in a girls basketball game at Edison High School on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Fresno.
Edison's Janice Her, left, up against Buchanan's Morgan Mathis, center, and Anaya Sperling in a girls basketball game at Edison High School on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Fresno.
Edison's I'man Conley, center, up against Buchanan's Jennae Mayberry, left, and Anaya Sperling in a girls basketball game at Edison High School on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Fresno.
Edison's Britney Rogers, left, up against Buchanan's Briselynn Jones in a girls basketball game at Edison High School on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Fresno.
Edison's Britney Rogers, left, up against Buchanan's Elise Martini in a girls basketball game at Edison High School on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Fresno.
Buchanan's Jaiden Jones, right, goes up for two against Edison's Kijzanae Hempstead in a girls basketball game at Edison High School on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Fresno.
From left, Edison's Britney Rogers, Buchanan's McKenzie Woolley, Buchanan's Madeline Christopherson, and Edison's Destiny Packard scramble for a loose ball in a girls basketball game at Edison High School on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Fresno.
Buchanan's Jaiden Jones, center, is sandwiched between Edison's Catherine Harris, left, and I'man Conley in a girls basketball game at Edison High School on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, in Fresno.
