Buchanan wins second straight Clash wrestling title

No team from California had ever won The Clash national wrestling duals before Buchanan High accomplished the feat last season.
The Bears made it two in a row behind all-tournament selections Matthew Olguin and Ethan Leake during Clash XV on Dec. 30-31 in Rochester, Minn.
Olguin and Leake each won all of their matches as Buchanan went 5-1 during an event that drew 32 teams from 16 states, including four that are nationally ranked.
Buchanan, which is ranked No. 2 in the nation by InterMat, went 3-0 on the first day to earn a spot in the championship pool with No. 24 Park Hill (Mo.), No. 4 Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) and No. 3 St. Edward (Ohio).
The Bears opened with a 34-31 loss to Park Hill, losing a 31-28 lead when Jake Levatino suffered a fall against Missouri’s top-ranked 170-pounder, Devin Winston, in the final bout of the match.
Buchanan bounced back to beat Lake Highland Prep 41-18 and St. Edward 42-17, with Levatino providing the match- and tournament title-clinching points on a second-round pin of St. Edward’s Vitorrio Santillo.
“After losing in the first round of the second day, we had some ground to make up after some less than stellar performances,” Bears coach Troy Tirapelle said. “But, looking at the positives, hopefully it was a good lesson for us because we stepped up from there. We regrouped and showed what we’re capable of.”
Olguin, the reigning CIF State 106-pound champion, went 6-0 with two pins and two major decisions at 120 pounds for Buchanan.
Leake, who won the state title at 113 pounds last season, finished 6-0 at 126, scoring a pin and a major decision.
Cade Belshay also went 6-0 for the Bears, winning five matches at 220 and one at 285. All were by fall.
Other top performers for Buchanan included Anthony Montalvo (who went 5-1 at 182), Chris Gaxiola, (4-0 at 145/152), Tristan Zamillpa (4-1 at 145/152), Joel Romero (4-1 at 152/160), Brett Villarreal (4-2 att 138) and Trevor Ervin (4-2 at 182).
State top-ranked Buchanan now turns its attention to the weekend’s Doc Buchanan Invitational, where it will encounter state No. 2 and national No. 6 Clovis for the second time this season.
The Bears topped the Cougars 317-265.5 during the Zinkin Classic on Dec. 16-17 at Buchanan.
“It will be interesting. Last year, we had a week and a half (to prepare for the Doc Buchanan after the Clash),” Tirapelle said. “This year we have four days. We’ll try and get them feeling good again after a couple of tough days of wrestling.”
There are wrestlers from 101 schools – including national No. 22 Pueblo County (Colo.), No. 23 Pomona (Colo.), No. 31 Gilroy and No. 37 Roseburg (Ore.) – entered in a Clovis High-hosted tournament that begins at 9:30 a.m. Friday and continues at 9 a.m. Saturday. The finals are at 5 p.m.
Last season, Buchanan finished second to Bergen Catholic (N.J.) 224-214, with Clovis third at 163. Bergen Catholic, which is currently ranked eighth nationally, isn’t in the Doc Buchanan field this season.
▪ The Bash: Selma cruised to the team title, outpointing Downey 324.5-176 behind six individual champions during the Dec. 29-30 tournament at West Hills College-Lemoore.
Fresno State-bound Robert Garcia IV led the way for the Bears, winning the title at 126 pounds. Luis Ramos (132), Tony Mendoza (145), Jace Luchau (152), Oscar Diaz (160) and Christian Rodriguez (170) also won their weight classes for Selma.
Other local champions included Fresno’s Eli Sepeda at 113, Coalinga’s Kobe Rosas at 220 and Firebaugh’s Nick Echeveste at 285.
▪ California Coast Classic: Clovis sent its second varsity team to the tournament in Aptos on Dec. 27-28 and topped Liberty-Brentwood 282-178.5 for the title.
Justin Mouritsen (106), Mikelli Chiaramonte (145), Tyler Gianakopulos (160) and Joey Jaramillo (220) earned individual championships for Clovis, as did Madera’s Abraham Del Toro (138).
▪ ASICS Southern California Challenge: Armando Barcenas led seven Hanford medalists by winning the 285-pound division to lead the Bullpups to the team title.
Hanford – which had runner-ups in Isaiah Corona (170) and Hunter Parks (220) – finished with 177 points. Santa Ana was second with 168.
Sanger’s Anthony Pacheco (113), Ruben Gonzalez (132) and Andrew Azua (182), as well as Madera South’s Augustine Garcia (160) and Dylan Miracle (170) were also individual champs.
▪ Frontier Duals: Clovis North went 5-0 to win the tournament in Bakersfield, with wins over Centennial (54-24), Liberty-Bakersfield (53-24), Bakersfield (37-28), Frontier (37-36) and Dinuba (52-27).
Soccer – The Bee’s Central Section No. 3-ranked McLane boys and No. 12-ranked Memorial girls are among the teams set to participate in the rescheduled Garces Holiday Soccer Festival on Saturday at the Kern County Soccer Park.
The tournament was originally scheduled for Dec. 16-17 with 204 teams in the field, but it was canceled because of poor playing conditions.
The rescheduled tournament will feature 54 teams, with girls games set for 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., and boys games at 10:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.
THE BEE’S CENTRAL SECTION BOYS SOCCER RANKINGS
OVERALL TOP 20
(Records through Dec. 31)
- 1. Clovis (12-1-0)
- 2. Golden Valley (9-2-1)
- 3. McLane (8-1-3)
- 4. Mendota (10-2-2)
- 5. Fresno (8-1-0)
- 6. Buchanan (6-4-3)
- 7. Ridgeview (7-1-0)
- 8. El Diamante (8-1-2)
- 9. South (9-3-6)
- 10. Edison (9-4-0)
- 11. Central (8-5-1)
- 12. Sunnyside (7-3-1)
- 13. Bullard (5-8-0)
- 14 Golden West (7-2-0)
- 15. Dinuba (7-2-3)
- 16. Independence (6-3-2)
- 17. Centennial (5-4-0)
- 18. Clovis North (5-4-1)
- 19. Liberty-Bakersfield (2-2-3)
- 20. Kerman (9-3-0)
DIVISIONAL RANKINGS
D-I: 1. Clovis, 2. Golden Valley, 3. Buchanan
D-II: 1. El Diamante, 2. South, 3. Edison
D-III: 1. Fresno, 2. Ridgeview, 3. Dinuba
D-IV: 1. McLane, 2. Kerman, 3. Lindsay (9-1-1)
D-V: 1. Chavez (5-1-1), 2. Sierra (8-3-0), 3. McFarland (6-6-1)
D-VI: 1. Mendota, 2. Avenal (9-2-0), 3. Exeter (5-4-1)
THE BEE’S CENTRAL SECTION GIRLS SOCCER RANKINGS
OVERALL TOP 20
(Records through Dec. 31)
- 1. Clovis North (7-2-3)
- 2. Buchanan (8-2-3)
- 3. Clovis (8-0-2)
- 4. Clovis East (5-1-1)
- 5. Central (10-1-1)
- 6. Liberty-Bakersfield (7-3-3)
- 7. Bullard (5-4-1)
- 8. Stockdale (8-1-2)
- 9. Frontier (3-0-3)
- 10. Clovis West (5-1-2)
- 11. Independence (9-4-0)
- 12. Memorial (8-4-1)
- 13. Redwood (8-4-1)
- 14. Mission Oak (5-1-0)
- 15. Sanger (6-4-1)
- 16. Hanford (4-1-0)
- 17. El Diamante (8-4-1)
- 18. Madera South (6-7-1)
- 19. Edison (3-4-2)
- 20. Liberty-Madera Ranchos (3-6-0)
DIVISIONAL RANKINGS
D-I: 1. Clovis North, 2. Buchanan, 3. Clovis
D-II: 1. Memorial, 2. Redwood, 3. Sanger
D-III: 1. Independence, 2. Mission Oak, 3. Hanford
D-IV: 1. Bakersfield Christian (8-1-1), 2. Strathmore (5-3-0), 3. Exeter (6-1-0)
D-V: 1. Fowler (7-0-1), 2. Orosi (7-3-0), 3. Sierra Pacific (4-1-0)
D-VI: 1. Frazier Mountain (4-1-1), 2. Granite Hills (7-2-1), 3. Minarets (4-4-0).
