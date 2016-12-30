Bullard vs. Central girls soccer

Bullard's Alexa Ortega, left, and Central's Megan Galvan play in a nonleague girls soccer match at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Fresno.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Bullard's Aliyah Anguiano, left, and Central's Alex Sanchez play in a nonleague girls soccer match at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Fresno.
Bullard's Launita Gresham (11) and Central's Mariana Ocegueda (4) play in a nonleague girls soccer match at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Fresno.
Bullard's Launita Gresham, left, and Central's Alicia Aroz play in a nonleague girls soccer match at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Fresno.
Bullard's Alexa Ortega, left, and Central's Franki Montalvo play in a nonleague girls soccer match at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Fresno.
Bullard's Gianna Dickson, left, and Launita Gresham, center, and Central's Shariah Love play in a nonleague girls soccer match at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Fresno.
Central's Maicee Espinoza, left, and Madison Steinmann celebrate a goal by Espinoza against Bullard in a nonleague girls soccer match at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Fresno.
Bullard's Alexa Ortega, right, and Central's Franki Montalvo play in a nonleague girls soccer match at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Fresno.
Bullard teammates react to a loss against Central after a nonleague girls soccer match at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Fresno.
Central's Megan Galvan, left, and Franki Montalvo celebrate a win against Bullard after a nonleague girls soccer match at Koligian Stadium on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Fresno.
