Clovis takes on Liberty-Madera Ranchos in non-league girls soccer match

Clovis' Kassie Christensen, right, lunges at the ball as Liberty's Sadie Vasquez tries to move it upfield in their nonleague girls soccer match at Liberty-Madera Ranchos on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Liberty's Morgan Durazo, center, heads the ball away from Clovis' Kennedy Domm in their nonleague girls soccer match at Liberty-Madera Ranchos on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Liberty goalie Trinity McGuire, center, saves a goal with help from teammate Brooke Wristen as Clovis' Haleigh Barnett, left, and Stacia Williams converge in their nonleague girls soccer match at Liberty-Madera Ranchos on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Liberty's Raina Wristen, right, and Clovis' Julia Hardwick vie for the ball in their nonleague girls soccer match at Liberty-Madera Ranchos on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Clovis goalie Callie Thiesen is unable to stop a goal by Liberty in their nonleague girls soccer match at Liberty-Madera Ranchos on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Liberty's Priscilla Vasquez, right, works the ball away from Clovis' Sierra Corner in their nonleague girls soccer match at Liberty-Madera Ranchos on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Liberty's Lauren Alexander, right, and Clovis' Kylie Lucero battle for the ball in their nonleague girls soccer match at Liberty-Madera Ranchos on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Liberty's Holly Strong, right, and Clovis' Julia Hardwick battle for the ball in their nonleague girls soccer match at Liberty-Madera Ranchos on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Liberty's Angelica Ponce, right, kicks the ball past Clovis' Logan Pattie in their nonleague girls soccer match at Liberty-Madera Ranchos on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
Clovis' Stacia Williams, left, passes the ball while getting pressure from Liberty's Morgan Durazo, center, and Holly Strong in their nonleague girls soccer match at Liberty-Madera Ranchos on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016.
