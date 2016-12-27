Edison falls to Liberty-Bakersfield in double-overtime

Edison's Teyjohn Herrington, center, puts the ball upt to the hoop while defended by Liberty-Bakersfield's Kadar Waller top center, and Jake Stuteville during their game in the Clovis Elks Classic boys basketball tournament at Clovis High on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Edison's Teyjohn Herrington, left, puts up a shot on the glass while getting pressure from Liberty-Bakersfield's Luke Fringer during their game in the Clovis Elks Classic boys basketball tournament at Clovis High on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Edison's Jimmy Gray, center, takes an open shot in the lane against Liberty-Bakersfield during their game in the Clovis Elks Classic boys basketball tournament at Clovis High on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Edison coach Tim Wilkins argues a call during their game against Liberty-Bakersfield in the Clovis Elks Classic boys basketball tournament at Clovis High on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Edison's Jatarious Johnson, center, fights for possession of the ball between Liberty-Bakersfield's Sumeer Gill, left, and Anieus Medrano during their game in the Clovis Elks Classic boys basketball tournament at Clovis High on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Edison's Shareef Goodwin, center, grabs a rebound between Liberty-Bakersfield's Sam Stewart, left, and Jake Stuteville during their game in the Clovis Elks Classic boys basketball tournament at Clovis High on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Edison's Shareef Goodwin, left, gets fouled by Liberty-Bakersfield's Sam Stewart, center, while going to the hoop during their game in the Clovis Elks Classic boys basketball tournament at Clovis High on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Edison's James Hannah, top center, gets stripped of the ball by Liberty-Bakersfield's Luke Fringer during their game in the Clovis Elks Classic boys basketball tournament at Clovis High on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Edison's Chris Oliver, center, puts up a shot while fading back from the defense of Liberty-Bakersfield's Sumeer Gill during their game in the Clovis Elks Classic boys basketball tournament at Clovis High on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Edison's Jatarious Johnson fires off a three-point attempt against Liberty-Bakersfield during their game in the Clovis Elks Classic boys basketball tournament at Clovis High on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Edison's Shareef Goodwin, right, passes the ball past Liberty-Bakersfield's Kadar Waller during their game in the Clovis Elks Classic boys basketball tournament at Clovis High on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Edison's Shareef Goodwin, center, takes an open jump shot against Liberty-Bakersfield during their game in the Clovis Elks Classic boys basketball tournament at Clovis High on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
Edison's Rondell Harding lines up an outside shot against Liberty-Bakersfield during their game in the Clovis Elks Classic boys basketball tournament at Clovis High on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016.
