Fresno High edges out Buchanan 1-0 in boy's soccer

Buchanan's Juan Villasenor, left, and Fresno High's Jonathan Ramirez, background, collide Friday evening, Dec. 23, 2016 in Clovis, Calif. Fresno High won 1-0.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Buchanan's Jon Bronze, left, takes a shot guarded by Fresno High's Josue Miranda Friday evening, Dec. 23, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Fresno High's Nate Hernandez, right, deflects Buchanan's Tyler Ferguson's goal attempt, center, Friday evening, Dec. 23, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Fresno High's Victor Flores, left, with Buchanan's Jonathan Zepeda, right, Friday evening, Dec. 23, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Buchanan's Remy Blanchette, right, drives through Fresno High Friday evening, Dec. 23, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Buchanan's Tyler Ferguson, left, with Fresno High's Victor Flores, right, Friday evening, Dec. 23, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Buchanan's Remy Blanchette, left, with Fresno High's Angel Flores, right, Friday evening, Dec. 23, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Fresno High's Victor Flores, left, with Buchanan's Jonathan Zepeda, right, Friday evening, Dec. 23, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Fresno High's Jose Mendoza, second from right, lines up his shot for the only score of the game between Buchanan and Fresno High Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 in Clovis, Calif. Fresno High won 1-0.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com