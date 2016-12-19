McLane vs. Washington in Division IV boys soccer

Washington's Yoni Salais, left, and McLane's Gabriel Sosa in a Division IV boys soccer match at McLane on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Fresno.
Washington's Jeremiah Felix, left, and McLane's Axel Corona in a Division IV boys soccer match at McLane on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Fresno.
McLane's Ronnie Griffin, #15, celebrates a goal against Washington with teammates in a Division IV boys soccer match at McLane on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Fresno.
Washington's Rogelio Alvarez, left, and McLane's Juan Flores in a Division IV boys soccer match at McLane on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Fresno.
Washington's Noah Beukers, left, and McLane's Steve Ramirez in a Division IV boys soccer match at McLane on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Fresno.
Washington's Yoni Salais, left, celebrates a goal against McLane with teammates in a Division IV boys soccer match at McLane on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Fresno.
McLane's Gabriel Sosa, left, and Washington's Daniel Sanpedro collide in a Division IV boys soccer match at McLane on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Fresno.
McLane's Emerson Hernandez, left, and Washington's Daniel Sanpedro in a Division IV boys soccer match at McLane on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Fresno.
McLane's Juan Flores celebrates a goal against Washington in a Division IV boys soccer match at McLane on Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Fresno.
