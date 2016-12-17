Zinkin Classic brought top-notch wresting to Clovis Saturday

Buchanan's Joel Romero , top left, makes the final move against Monache's Beau Bradley, bottom left, winning the 152lb class match at the Zinkin Classic wrestling finals Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
Monache's Beau Bradley, left, shakes hands with Buchanan's Joel Romero after Romero won the 152lb class match at the Zinkin Classic wrestling finals Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Monache's Beau Bradley, bottom, after Buchanan's Joel Romero won the 152lb class match at the Zinkin Classic wrestling finals held Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis High's Brandon Martino, left, with Monache's Mark Cardwell, right, in the 160lb match at the Zinkin Classic finals Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Clovis High's Brandon Martino, left, is named the winner of the match against Monache's Mark Cardwell in the 160lb match at the Zinkin Classic finals Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Calvary Chapel's Luciano Arroyo, left, with Buchanan's Ethan Leake, right, in the 126lb matchup at the Zinkin Classic finals Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Buchanan's Matthew Olguin, top, with Calvary Chapel's Elijah Palacio, bottom, in the 120lb matchup at the Zinkin Classic finals Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Buchanan's Ethan Leake, top, is exhaultant over Calvary Chapel's Luciano Arroyo, bottom, in the 126lb matchup at the Zinkin Classic finals Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
