Prep Football: Strathmore to play for state title

Buchanan High's girls cross country team finished third in Division I at the state cross country championships at Woodward Park in Fresno on Saturday, November 26, 2016. Freshman Corie Smith and sophomore Meagen Lowe led the Bears, finishing fourth and sixth, respectively.
On the game's final play, Cody Woolsey passes to Damon Perry, who laterals to Ronnie Reyes before getting tackled, and Reyes carries a defender the final 5 yards of a 6-yard touchdown pass that lifted the third-seeded and defending champion Chowchilla High football team to a 26-24 victory over No. 2 Golden West in the Central Section Division IV semifinals. The Redskins advance to face No. 1 Selma on Dec. 2 for the title.
With Adrian Martinez rushing for two touchdowns and throwing for another in the second half, fourth-seeded Clovis West pulls away from No. 5 Clovis for a 42-28 victory in the quarterfinals of the Central Section Division I football playoffs.
Behind three touchdowns from Jordan Perryman and one long scoring run by Leonard Glass, defending champ and third-seeded Hanford tops No. 6 Kingsburg 36-21 in the quarterfinals of the Central Section Division III football playoffs.