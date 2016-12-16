Prep Football: Strathmore to play for state title

On the game's final play, Cody Woolsey passes to Damon Perry, who laterals to Ronnie Reyes before getting tackled, and Reyes carries a defender the final 5 yards of a 6-yard touchdown pass that lifted the third-seeded and defending champion Chowchilla High football team to a 26-24 victory over No. 2 Golden West in the Central Section Division IV semifinals. The Redskins advance to face No. 1 Selma on Dec. 2 for the title.