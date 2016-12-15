Prep scoreboard for Thursday, Dec. 15

BOYS BASKETBALL
BEDOYA TOURNAMENT
Sierra 80, Orosi 59
Sierra (2-4)
14
19
27
20
—
80
Orosi (2-7)
9
13
13
24
—
59
S: Tristan Wilson 14 Wyatt Byrd 18, Kevin Brandt 10, Michael Robles 3, Erik Elliott 6, James Taylor 9, Grant Chauncey 8 Cayden Franks 4, Harry Blunt 8.
O: Andy Padilla 13, Anthony Seechan 9, Arzez Quicho 10, John Ramos 4, Julian Delgado 3, Nestor Belosan 5, Gus Padilla 7, Nikki Siagan 6, Jose Sanchez 2.
Orange Cove 69, Corcoran 34
Corcoran (3-10)
7
9
8
10
—
34
O. Cove (6-5)
17
20
19
13
—
69
C: Jaqui Condoll 5, Marvin Machado 7, Ivan Chavez 2, Cristian Escobedo 12, Mitchell Cabral 1, Mark Dawes 1, Vinnie Estrada 4.
OC. Jeremiah Velasquez 3, Josh Cardona 8, Trini Gutierrez 22, Yumari Reyes 8, Carlos Hernandez 3, Jose Arechiga 13, Freddy Sanchez 2, Steven Moreno 10.
Sierra Pacific 92,
Central Valley Christian 74
Sierra Pacific (7-2)
23
33
16
20
—
92
CVC
20
20
14
20
—
74
SP: Parion Jackson 38, Kendrew Ramirez 20, Miguel Wharton 10, Raj Grewal 9, Ari Grewal 8, Ulises Quezada 3, Phillips Jackson 2, Ethan Dall 2.
CVC: Noah Satterlee 24, Grant Highstreet 16, Jacob deJong 15, T.J. Price 7, Jon-Marc Sumruld 4, Canon Hansen 4, Hayden Jones 2, Andrew Zulderveld 2.
Golden West 57, Kennedy 47
G. West (10-1)
18
14
10
15
—
57
Kennedy
8
10
7
22
—
47
GW: Angel Garza 5, Abell Abraham 7, Taylor Stainbrook 11, Jason Pascua 15, Josh Hollis 5, Shamar Smith 4, RJ Ortega 2, Hunter Bayne 7 Zack Glick 1.
K: Denmark Cu 2, Titus Knight 24, Jason Ott 3 Omar Sakr 6, Ivan Garza 3, David Estrada 2, Ben Guinto 2, Danny Flores 5.
Mission Oak 71, Reedley 44
Reedley
15
9
10
10
—
44
Mission Oak
8
22
21
20
—
71
R: Roger Ortiz 3, Jordan Rodriguez 8, Hector Morales 3, Derek Haney 2, Tony Rodriguez 6, Augie Villarreal 3, Jonathan Baptista 4, Richard Jackson 10, Jairo Aguilar 1, Alex Ortuno 4.
MO: Moses Torres 18, Nick Beltran 8, Coleman Jones 11, Josh Garcia 10, Julian Gonzales 3 Richard Torres 9, Seth Logan 8, Matt Gourly 2.
TULARE CLASSIC
East Bakersfield 41, Mt. Whitney 40
Mt. Whitney
13
3
19
3
—
40
East
7
11
8
15
—
41
MW: Zack Reza 3, Jose Cisneros 3, Holden Powell 5, Chris Bailey 1, Jed Whetstone 3, Anthony Valencia 16, Andrew Vadnais 2, Bo Larsen 3, Jack Rosa 2.
E: David Ceja 10, Sebastian Marin 17, Terrance DeLouth 2, Garrett Sherman 4, Richard Lara 3, Angel Bias 5.
NONLEAGUE
El Diamante 76, Lindsay 58
El Diamante
27
9
21
19
—
76
Lindsay
13
22
17
6
—
58
E: Trenton Mitchell 22, Diego Lacey 14, Seth Hall 11, Jake Gonzalez 10, Ethan Myers 5, Lorenzo Quintana 5, Kaleb Daglish 4, Daniel Galardo 3, Jayvon Hightower 2.
L: N/A.
NIKE CLOVIS WEST TOURNAMENT
SCHEDULE
Friday
3:30 p.m., Bakersfield vs. Central; 5 p.m., Ridgeview vs. Edison; 6:30 p.m., Liberty vs. Clovis West; 8 p.m., Independence vs. Bullard.
Saturday
1 p.m., Independence vs. Central; 2:30 p.m., Liberty vs. Edison; 4 p.m., Bakersfield vs. Bullard; 5:30 p.m., Ridgeview vs. Clovis West.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SUNNYSIDE TOURNAMENT
Dinuba 50, Roosevelt 43
Roosevelt
8
11
10
14
—
43
Dinuba
4
15
10
21
—
50
D: Mireya Hernandez 10, Rebeca Hurtado 5, Nina Gomez 4, Sam Mendoza 11, Aubrie Amador 20.
R: Lesly Aguilar 2, Ashley Herr 7, Alexiz Molina 4, Jada Bishop 14, Uulissa Torres 3, Aliyah Williams 2, Sierra Morrison 11.
Coast 47, Avenal 43
Coast
12
10
18
7
—
47
Avenal
7
8
19
9
—
43
C: Kaylee Ferguson 21, Karis Lawson 14, Meg Stern 5, Ellie Kennedy 7.
A: Serena Lynn 8, Karen Campana 18, Andrea Beltran 4, Martha Angel 2, Rosario Olmos 2, Ana Diaz 4, Alexis Palacio 3, Samantha Guillen 2.
BOYS SOCCER
NONLEAGUE
Sunnyside 2, Edison 0
S, Fredy Ruiz, Deqwan Sykes. Record: Sunnyside 7-0-2.
El Diamante 4, Hanford 2
E, Victor Fierro, Alex Saladana, Marco Gonzalez, Andrew Garcia.
FOOTBALL
CIF STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Friday at Hornet Stadium, Sacramento State
DIVISION I-AA
Cathedral Catholic-San Diego (14-0) vs. St. Mary’s-Stockton (14-1), 8 p.m.
DIVISION II-AA
Madison-San Diego (12-2) vs. Valley Christian-San Jose (13-1), 4 p.m.
Saturday at Hornet Stadium, Sacramento State
OPEN DIVISION
St. John Bosco-Bellflower (12-2) vs. De La Salle-Concord (11-1), 8 p.m.
DIVISION I-A
San Clemente (12-3) vs. Del Oro-Loomis (13-2), 4 p.m.
DIVISION II-A
Sierra Canyon-Chatsworth (15-0) vs. Serra-San Mateo (10-4), Noon
Saturday at South team host sites, 6 p.m.
DIVISION III-AA
Menlo-Atherton (12-2) vs. Paraclete-Lancaster (11-4), at Antelope Valley College
DIVISION III-A
Oakdale (13-2) vs. Bishop’s-La Jolla (14-0), at La Jolla High
DIVISION IV-AA
Campolindo-Moraga (11-3) at Bakersfield Christian (13-1)
DIVISION IV-A
Pleasant Valley-Chico (10-3) vs. St. Anthony-Long Beach (13-2), at Veterans Stadium, Long Beach
DIVISION V-AA
Bishop O’Dowd-Oakland (14-1) at Valley View-Moreno Valley (12-3)
DIVISION V-A
McClymonds-Oakland (12-1) at La Jolla Country Day (12-3)
DIVISION VI-AA
Amador-Sutter Creek (14-1) vs. Rancho Christian-Temecula, at Murrieta Mesa High
DIVISION VI A
St. Patrick-St. Vincent-Vallejo (12-3) at Strathmore (14-0)
