Dinuba, Clovis capture local wrestling tournament titles

California’s top two high school wrestling programs had strong showings during separate local tournaments over the weekend.
Reigning CIF State champion Buchanan High, with a split-squad, finished second to Dinuba at the Chukchansi Invitational, while Clovis, last season’s state runner-up, won the Clovis West Shootout without some of its projected starters as well.
Buchanan had four individual champions during the tournament in Madera, with reigning state 106-pound chanp Matt Olguin scoring a 16-4 major decision over Sanger’s Anthony Pacheco for the 122-pound title, Wyatt Peverill defeating Madera’s Abraham DelToro 4-0 at 140, Tristan Zamilpa edging Bullard’s Julian Beltran 9-7 at 154 and Anthony Montalvo, who was second in state at 182 last season, pinning Frontier’s Willem Deboer in 1:35 at 197.
The Bears finished with 248.5 points, 25.5 behind the 274.0 total produced by Dinuba, which crowned individual champs in Isaiah Perez and Fresno State recruit Jacob Wright.
Perez, who was fourth in state at 120 last season, beat Sanger’s Ruben Gonzalez 13-4 for the 134-pound title, while Wright, who was second in state at 138 a year ago, topped Lemoore’s Greg Guzman 3-1 at 147.
The Emperors had seven other medalists, led by third-place finishes from Nestor Delgado at 122 and Tony Serna at 222.
Other local Chukchansi Invitational individual champions included Madera South’s Dylan Miracle at 172, Kingsburg’s Ty Muxlow at 222 and Hanford’s Armando Barcenos at 287.
Buchanan sent the other half of its squad to El Grove, where it won the Curt Mettler Invitational behind individual titles from Ethan Leake (126), Brett Villarreal (145), Joel Romero (160), Jake Levatino (170), Trevor Ervin (195) and Cade Belshay (220). Leake is the reigning state 113-pound champion, while Villarreal was fourth at 126, Romero third at 138 and Belshay fifth at 170 last season.
At the Clovis West Shootout, Clovis had individual champs in Fresno State recruit Brandon Martino and Seth Nevills, both returning state medalists, while rolling to 209.0 points. Gilroy was second at 170.5.
Martino, who was fifth at 152 in state last season, pinned Gilroy’s Joseph Barnes in the 170-pound final, while Nevills, a two-time state champ who won at 285 last season, pinned South San Francisco’s Luke Cruz in the 285 final.
The Cougars had 12 other medalists, with Giano Petrucelli (106), Victor Vargas (182) and Ruger Wyneken (220) all finishing second.
Buchanan and Clovis will clash in a tournament for the first time this season Friday and Saturday during the Zinkin Classic at Buchanan.
Wrestling starts at 11 a.m. Friday and resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the finals set for 3 p.m. at Buchanan’s West Gym.
Boys soccer – Clovis reached the final of the West Coast Showcase, losing 2-1 against Palos Verdes-Palos Verdes Estates for the title of the eight-team tournament in Bell Gardens.
Breadon Rouff scored in the second half for the Cougars, who are off to a 6-1 start.
Clovis went 3-1 in a tournament that drew Southern California powers such as Topdrawersoccer.com’s state No. 19-ranked Palos Verdes and No. 20 Paramount, beating Downey 2-0 on goals from Oscar Rubalcava and Alex Martinez; Bell Gardens 1-0 on a goal from Rouff and 6-1 over Artesia-Lakewood with goals coming from Rouff, Rubalcava, Robert Cervantes, Hugo Martinez, Tiger Burriel and Tyler Hensel.
Clovis is set to host the 20-team Cougar Classic on Friday and Saturday. The final is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
In other tournament action involving area teams, El Diamante rode goals from Connor Lawton and Cesar Torres to a 2-1 victory over Sanger in the final of the Jim Ingles Classic in Lemoore, Washington got a hat trick from all-tournament pick Luis Valencia and two more from MVP Alex Espindola in a 10-0 defeat of Fowler at the Fowler Tournament, and Roosevelt downed Tulare 2-0 in the Lindsay Tournament final.
Girls soccer – Central captured its fourth straight Peggy Renberg Tournament title, beating Redwood 2-1 in the final.
Bri Figueroa scored both goals for the Grizzlies.
Central also beat Mt. Whitney (7-0), Reedley (1-0) and Madera (2-1) on the way to the final of the 30th annual tournament at Hoover High.
