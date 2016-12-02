Sanger beats Ridgeview, captures D-II championship

Members of the Sanger football team and coaching staff celebrate their Central Section Division II football championship after beating Ridgeview 20-10 at Sanger Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Sanger’s Andrew Azua collapses to the ground after the Apaches stayed undefeated by beating Ridgeview 20-10 for the Central Section Division II football championship at Sanger Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Sanger’s Andrew Azua dives into the end zone for a touchdown with Ridgeview’s Shon Stephens attempting to stop him at the goal line during their Central Section Division II football championship game at Sanger Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Ridgeview’s Amir Knox, left, takes the ball deep into Sanger territory on the opening kickoff of their Central Section Division II football championship game at Sanger Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Sanger coach Chuck Shidan tries to get the volume turned up in the student section during the Central Section Division II football championship game against Ridgeview at Sanger Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Sanger’s Jalen Cropper, right, catches a deep pass with Ridgeview’s Keonte Glinton defending during their Central Section Division II football championship game at Sanger Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Sanger’s Andrew Azua turns the corner on a long run against Ridgeview during their Central Section Division II football championship game at Sanger Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Sanger coach Chuck Shidan celebrates with players after beating Ridgeview 20-10 for the Central Section Division II football championship at Sanger Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Ridgeview’s Jalen Prevost takes the ball on a carry against Sanger during their Central Section Division II football championship game at Sanger Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Ridgeview’s Jamar Moya throws as Sanger’s Josiah Arreola closes in during their Central Section Division II football championship game at Sanger Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Sanger’s Andrew Azua takes the ball on a long run against Ridgeview during their Central Section Division II football championship game at Sanger Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
Sanger’s Josiah Arreola trips up Ridgeview quarterback Jamar Moya on a keeper during their Central Section Division II football championship game at Sanger Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.
