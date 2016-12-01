Prep soccer: Defending D-I champs headline Harold S. Young tournaments

Reigning Central Section Division I champions Buchanan and Clovis East headline the fields for the area’s marquee early-season boys and girls soccer tournament, the Harold S. Young at Buchanan High.
The 36-team boys tournament, split into three divisions, features four defending champions and seven other teams that made the semifinals or better last season.
Buchanan heads the Champions Division, which also features defending champions Ridgeview (D-III), McLane (D-IV) and Mendota (D-VI), and semifinalists Bullard (D-I) and Reedley (D-II). Clovis North, Central, Stockdale, Atwater, Merced and Pacheco-Los Banos round out the Champions Division.
D-II runner-up Edison, semifinalists Golden West (D-II) and Delano (D-IV) as well as Golden Valley-Bakersfield, Livingston, Tulare, Independence, Selma, Farmersville, Dinuba, El Diamante and Riverdale are in the Premier Division.
The Elite Division includes semifinalists Mt. Whitney (D-III) and Strathmore (D-VI) along with Hanford, Monache, Sunnyside, Kingsburg, Roosevelt, Hanford West, Clovis East, Hoover, Sanger and Chowchilla.
Boys pool play games are set for 8 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. Friday with semifinals at 10:15 a.m. Saturday and the finals at 2:30 p.m.
In addition to Clovis East, the 16-team, single-division girls tournament features defending D-II champion Madera South, runners-up Clovis (D-I) and Redwood (D-II), semifinalists Clovis North (D-I), Independence (D-III) and Mendota (D-VI), as well as Atwater, Buchanan B, Sanger, Central, Mt. Whitney, Memorial, El Modena-Orange, Golden West and Buchanan.
First-round girls games are set for 9:45 a.m. Friday, with the quarterfinals at 1:15 p.m. The semifinals are at 8:30 a.m. Saturday and the final is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
Nick Giannandrea: 559-441-6103, @NickG_FB
Harold S. Young Boys Tournament
At Buchanan High
CHAMPIONS DIVISION
Pool play
Friday’s games
- 8 a.m.: Buchanan vs. McLane, F-2; Bullard vs. Mendota, F-1; Clovis North vs. Atwater, F-4; Central vs. Reedley, F-3
- 11:30 a.m.: Pacheco-Los Banos vs. Buchanan, F-2; Mendota vs. Merced, F-4; Atwater vs. Ridgeview, F-5; Reedley vs. Stockdale, F-6
- 3 p.m.: McLane vs. Pacheco, F-5; Merced vs. Bullard, F-6; Ridgeview vs. Clovis North, F-4; Stockdale vs. Central, F-2
Saturday
Semifinals
▪ 10:15 a.m.: F-2 and F-4
Championship
▪ 2:30 p.m.: F-2
PREMIER DIVISION
Pool play
Friday
- 8 a.m.: Livingston vs. Tulare, F-5; Selma vs. Farmersville, F-6; Dinuba vs. El Diamante, F-7; Golden West vs. Edison, F-8
- 11:30 a.m.: Golden Valley-Bakersfield vs. Livingston, F-10; Independence vs. Selma, F-1; Delano vs. Dinuba, F-3; Edison vs. Riverdale, F-7
- 3 p.m.: Tulare vs. Golden Valley, F-7; Farmersville vs. Independence, F-8; El Diamante vs. Delano, F-1; Riverdale vs. Golden West, F-3
Saturday
Semifinals
▪ 10:15 a.m.: F-6; F-8; F-1; F-5
Championship
▪ 2:30 p.m.: F-4
ELITE DIVISION
Pool play
Friday
- 8 a.m.: Hanford vs. Sunnyside, F-9; Kingsburg vs. Roosevelt, F-10; Clovis East vs. Hoover, F-12; Sanger vs. Strathmore, F-11
- 11:30 a.m.: Monache vs. Sunnyside, F-8; Hanford West vs. Kingsburg, F-9; Mt. Whitney vs. Clovis East, F-12; Strathmore vs. Chowchilla, F-11
- 3 p.m.: Monache vs. Hanford, F-11; Hanford West vs. Roosevelt, F-9; Hoover vs. Mt. Whitney, F-10; Sanger vs. Chowchilla, F-12
Saturday
Semifinals
▪ 10:15 a.m.: F-7 and F-9
Championship
▪ 2:30 p.m.: F-6
Harold S. Young Girls Tournament
At Buchanan High
Friday
▪ 9:45 a.m.: Clovis East vs. Atwater, F-1; Independence vs. Clovis, F-4; Madera South vs. Buchanan B, F-5; Sanger vs. Clovis North, F-6; Central vs. Mt. Whitney, F-8; Memorial vs. Redwood, F-9; El Modena-Orange vs. Golden West, F-7; Mendota vs. Buchanan, F-2
▪ 1:15 p.m.: Quarterfinals on F-4; F-5; F-1; F-2
Saturday
Semifinals
▪ 8:30 a.m.: F-4; F-2
Championship
▪ 12:30 p.m.: F-2
Comments