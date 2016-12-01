Clovis West cruises in Nike Showdown game against Centennial

Clovis West's Champney Pulliam, center, fights for a rebound between Centennial's Taylor Sparks, left, and Riley Dougherty in the first half of the first round of the Nike Showcase Classic girls basketball tournament at Clovis West on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
Clovis West's Bre'yanna Sanders, left, and Centennial's Morgan Champlin scramble for a rebound in the first half of the first round of the Nike Showcase Classic girls basketball tournament at Clovis West on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
Clovis West's Megan Anderson, center, braces herself before driving against Centennial's Taylor Sparks in the first half of the first round of the Nike Showcase Classic girls basketball tournament at Clovis West on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
Clovis West's Megan Anderson, right, loses the ball while attempting a layup against Centennial's Marina Lopez in the first half of the first round of the Nike Showcase Classic girls basketball tournament at Clovis West on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
Clovis West's Briara Robles, left, fights Centennial's Marina Lopez for the ball in the first half of the first round of the Nike Showcase Classic girls basketball tournament at Clovis West on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
Clovis West's Champney Pulliam, center, takes a foul from Centennial's Sam Vigil in the first half of the first round of the Nike Showcase Classic girls basketball tournament at Clovis West on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
Clovis West's Champney Pulliam, left, makes a no-look pass over her head while defended by Centennial's Olivia Little in the first half of the first round of the Nike Showcase Classic girls basketball tournament at Clovis West on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
Clovis West's Tess Amundsen, center, and Centennial's Taylor Sparks fight for a rebound in the first half of the first round of the Nike Showcase Classic girls basketball tournament at Clovis West on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
Clovis West's Tess Amundsen, left, turns for a shot at the hoop while defended by Centennial's Taylor Sparks in the first half of the first round of the Nike Showcase Classic girls basketball tournament at Clovis West on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
Clovis West's Adriana Maldonado, right, goes for a layup while defended by Centennial's Riley Dougherty in the first half of the first round of the Nike Showcase Classic girls basketball tournament at Clovis West on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
Clovis West's Champney Pulliam fires off a three-point attempt against Centennial in the first half of the first round of the Nike Showcase Classic girls basketball tournament at Clovis West on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
Clovis West's Sarah Bates, right, goes for a layup against Centennial's Macey Esqueda in the first half of the first round of the Nike Showcase Classic girls basketball tournament at Clovis West on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.
