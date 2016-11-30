Edison Tigers toppled by Clovis East girls soccer 4-0

Clovis East’s Payton Chaney, right, passes the ball past Edison’s Natalie Garcia, background, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 in Clovis, Calif. Clovis East won 4-0.
ERIC PAUL ZAMORA
ezamora@fresnobee.com
Edison’s Ariana Quintero, left, Mia Lopes, foreground, and Laura Larsen, far right, try to stop Clovis East’s Isabella Keomounpane's drive to the goal, second from left, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Edison’s Bailey Limon, left, colliides with Clovis East’s Catalina Villegas, right, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Edison’s Elisabeth Romero, left, and Clovis East’s Alyssa Trevino, right, battle for control Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Edison’s Elisabeth Romero, left, and Clovis East’s Catalina Phe, chase the ball Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
