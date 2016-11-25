Central edges Clovis West 34-28 in overtime to win semifinal

Central’s Kev'vion Schrubb, center, congratulates Central’s Malik White, left, after White's touchdown in overtime won the game 34-28 in the Central Section Division I semifinal against Clovis West held Friday, Nov. 25, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Central’s Jacob Torrez, right, breaks Clovis West’s Jayden Helms's tackle, left, before running the ball in for a Central touchdown Friday, Nov. 25, 2016 in Fresno, Calif. Central led 21-14 at the half.
Clovis West’s Rodney Wright III, right, high-steps it down the sidelines before being tackled by Central’s Samuel Satele, left, with the play called back Friday, Nov. 25, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Clovis West’s Dusty Schramm, left, tackles Central’s Mathew Mendoza as Mendoza scores a touchdown giving Central the lead 21-14 going into halftime Friday, Nov. 25, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Central quarterback Trent Tompkins, left, breaks Clovis West’s Dusty Schramm's tackle, right, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Central’s Jacob Hollins, left, and Clovis West’s Dakota Helms, right, collide on a pass intended for Hollins Friday, Nov. 25, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Central quarterback Trent Tompkins, right, runs the ball around the side Friday, Nov. 25, 2016 in Fresno, Calif. Central beat Clovis High 34-28.
Clovis West’s Dusty Schramm, left, tackles Central quarterback Trent Tompkins, right, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Central’s Jacob Torrez glances back as he runs in for a touchdown against Clovis West Friday, Nov. 25, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Clovis West’s Rodney Wright III, right, eludes a Central tackle, left, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
Clovis West head football coach George Petrissans, right, wraps up a speech with the team after losing to Central High in the Central Section Division I semifinal Friday, Nov. 25, 2016 in Fresno, Calif.
