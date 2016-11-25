Prep football semifinals scoreboard for Friday, Nov. 25

Football scores from the semfinal round of the Central Section playoffs on Friday night.
DIVISION I
No. 1 Central 21, No. 4 Clovis West 14 (Halftime)
No. 2 Bakersfield 44, No. 3 Liberty-Bakersfield 34 (Final)
DIVISION II
No. 1 Sanger 28, No. 5 Sunnyside 9 (Halftime)
No. 6 Ridgeview-Bakersfield 26, No. 7 El Diamante 0 (Halftime)
DIVISION III
No. 2 Tulare Western 18, No. 3 Hanford 9 (Halftime)
No. 5 Memorial 21, No. 1 Bakersfield Christian 14 (Halftime)
DIVISION IV
No. 1 Selma 21, No. 4 Chavez 3 (Halftime)
No. 3 Chowchilla 10, No. 2 Golden West 7 (3Q)
DIVISION V
No. 1 Mendota 21, No. 4 Sierra 7 (Halftime)
No. 3 Firebaugh 23, No. 10 Yosemite 12 (Halftime)
DIVISION VI
No. 4 Riverdale 14, No. 1 Strathmore 12 (2Q)
No. 2 Sierra Pacific 19, No. 3 Kennedy-Delano 14 (Halftime)
