Immanuel volleyball advances to Southern California Regional final

Immanuel High has advanced to the Southern California Regional Division V girls volleyball final Saturday night.
The fifth-seeded Eagles won their second straight road playoff match, beating top-seeded San Gabriel Academy-San Gabriel 25-18, 25-18, 25-22 Tuesday night in San Gabriel.
“We haven’t seen anything like that throughout the whole playoffs,” San Gabriel Academy coach Derek Dunn told the San Gabriel Valley Tribune. “They had an arsenal. They had them coming from left to right. So many different things. It was a team we haven’t really seen throughout the playoffs.”
Immanuel’s Lindsay Unruh had a match-high 17 kills, eight in the final game. She also had three blocks. Danielle Jefferies had 13 kills, five each in the first two games. Immanuel, which will play at No. 2 Capistrano Valley Christian-San Juan Capistrano in the Southern California final on Saturday at 7 p.m., had 11 blocks in the match. Capistrano Valley defeated Frazier Mountain on Tuesday.
