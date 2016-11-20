High School Sports

November 20, 2016 5:56 PM

Prep volleyball: Clovis West loses, Immanuel advances in second round of state playoffs

The Fresno Bee

The Clovis West High girls volleyball team saw its season come to an end Saturday, as the seventh-seeded Golden Eagles (35-11) couldn’t survive a 3-0 sweep at No. 2-seed Edison-Huntington Beach in the second round of the CIF State Division I playoffs.

The Chargers (33-8) won 25-18, 25-20, 25-13 to advance to the regional semifinals against No. 3-seed Lakewood, which ousted No. 14 Clovis in last week’s first round.

In Division V, No. 5 Immanuel held on for the upset at Irvine, beating No. 4 Tarbut V’ Torah 25-19, 25-13, 17-25, 25-18 to advance to the regional semifinal round.

The Eagles (25-15) next play at 7 p.m. Tuesday against top-seeded San Gabriel Academy, which beat No. 8 University-Los Angeles in four sets.

Related content

High School Sports

Comments

Videos

Buchanan tops Clovis in D-I boys water polo final

View more video

Sports Videos