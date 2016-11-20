Prep volleyball: Clovis West loses, Immanuel advances in second round of state playoffs

The Clovis West High girls volleyball team saw its season come to an end Saturday, as the seventh-seeded Golden Eagles (35-11) couldn’t survive a 3-0 sweep at No. 2-seed Edison-Huntington Beach in the second round of the CIF State Division I playoffs.
The Chargers (33-8) won 25-18, 25-20, 25-13 to advance to the regional semifinals against No. 3-seed Lakewood, which ousted No. 14 Clovis in last week’s first round.
In Division V, No. 5 Immanuel held on for the upset at Irvine, beating No. 4 Tarbut V’ Torah 25-19, 25-13, 17-25, 25-18 to advance to the regional semifinal round.
The Eagles (25-15) next play at 7 p.m. Tuesday against top-seeded San Gabriel Academy, which beat No. 8 University-Los Angeles in four sets.
