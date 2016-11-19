Buchanan tops Clovis in D-I boys water polo final

Buchanan bested Clovis 8-3 for the Central Section D-I boys water polo title Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016 in Clovis, Calif.
Eric Paul Zamora The Fresno Bee

Latest News

Clovis West volleyball wins in state playoffs

The Clovis West High volleyball team defeated Beckham-Irvine in five sets during the opening round of the CIF State Division-I playoffs. The Golden Eagles got up two sets but dropped the next two, sending them to the brink of elimination before closing things outs. -Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Latest News

Clovis North vs Frontier

In its first year under coach Casey Quinn, the Clovis North High football defeated Frontier 49-12 to kick off the Central Section Division I playoffs. Clovis North advances to face Liberty-Bakersfield. -- Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee

Sports Videos