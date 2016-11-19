Makenzie Huskey lobs El Diamante to girls water polo title

Behind three touchdowns from Jordan Perryman and one long scoring run by Leonard Glass, defending champ and third-seeded Hanford tops No. 6 Kingsburg 36-21 in the quarterfinals of the Central Section Division III football playoffs.
The Clovis West High volleyball team defeated Beckham-Irvine in five sets during the opening round of the CIF State Division-I playoffs. The Golden Eagles got up two sets but dropped the next two, sending them to the brink of elimination before closing things outs.
Minarets High defeated defending champ Sierra and captured the Central Section Division IV title. Minarets swept Sierra, marking the first time the Chieftains lost three straight this season.
For the second straight year, top-seeded Bakersfield Christian tops No. 2 Mission Oak for the Central Section Division III girls volleyball title, a 25-15, 25-23, 15-25, 25-15 conquest that earned the Eagles their fourth straight title and the school's seventh overall.
Second-seeded Immanuel High gets 18 kills from Lindsay Unruh and 40 assists from Brooke Gonsalves in a 25-13, 28-26, 25-23 victory over No. 1 Frazier Mountain for the Central Section Division V girls volleyball title.
In its first year under coach Casey Quinn, the Clovis North High football defeated Frontier 49-12 to kick off the Central Section Division I playoffs. Clovis North advances to face Liberty-Bakersfield. -- Bryant-Jon Anteola, The Fresno Bee